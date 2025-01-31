عربي


Flutter And Aviator Agree On A Long-Term Commercial Partnership


1/31/2025 4:18:28 AM

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Flutter Entertainment (Flutter) and Aviator LLC (404612610) (Aviator) have agreed on a long-term commercial partnership, which will see Aviator-branded online games being marketed and distributed internationally by Flutter.

As part of the deal both parties have agreed to settle their outstanding legal dispute.

