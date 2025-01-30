Missiles, Drones, Weapons Production: Umerov Details Sweden's Aid Package

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The funds from the Swedish military aid package will be directed to the production of weapons, missiles, drones, equipment, and ammunition.

Defense Rustem Umerov made the statement via Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Sweden has announced a new record-breaking military aid package worth $1.2 billion. This is the largest military assistance package in the country's history for Ukraine, including critically important resources for the front," Umerov wrote.

As the minister noted, $178 million will be allocated to support arms production in Ukraine under the Danish model, including $90 million for long-range missiles and drones. Additional CB90 combat boats will strengthen Ukraine's fleet, while anti-tank missiles, trucks, ammunition, and other essential equipment for Ukraine's defense.

The Minister of Defense thanked the government and people of Sweden for their firm support.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Swedish government is providing Ukraine with the largest military aid package since the outset of the full-scale war in the amount of 13.5 billion Swedish kronor ($1.23 billion).