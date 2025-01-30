RHC Chief Inspects Royal Initiative Projects In Karak, Aqaba

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Karak-Aqaba, January 30 (Petra) – Chief of the Royal Hashemite Court Yousef Issawi, Chairman of the Follow-up Committee for the Implementation of His Majesty's Initiatives, conducted an inspection tour of royal initiative projects in Karak and Aqaba governorates on Thursday.The visit coincided with the Kingdom's celebrations of King Abdullah II's birthday and aimed to ensure the sustainability and impact of these projects.In the Ghor al-Mazra'a area, Issawi visited the Martyr Salam al-Awna Park and Garden Project, rehabilitated under royal initiatives and inaugurated by Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah in 2018. He reviewed the park's services and directed its continued maintenance. The park includes seating areas, walking paths, a library, a knowledge station, and a five-a-side football pitch.Issawi also inspected the wool manufacturing project in Ghor Fifa, affiliated with the Princess Taghreed Foundation for Development and Training, which provides around 30 job opportunities for women.During the visit, program manager Ghazal Atoum briefed him on production processes and the local and international market for the project's products, including woven and embroidered goods. The project, which utilizes locally available wool, offers training in weaving, dyeing, basket making, and embroidery. His Majesty the King previously instructed the provision of additional equipment to support expansion and job creation.Additionally, Issawi visited the Friends of Jordan Kindergarten in Ghor Fifa, which was expanded under royal initiatives. The kindergarten, serving 50 children free of charge, also provides uniforms, books, and activities, including free medical days, while creating employment opportunities for women.In Aqaba Governorate, Issawi inspected the Rahma Agricultural Project in Wadi Araba, which is being developed in cooperation with the Wadi Araba Development Company and the Jordan Valley Authority. The 1,800-dunum project aims to enhance living conditions and combat poverty and unemployment.During the tour, Issawi received a briefing on the project's progress. The project will be divided into 90 agricultural units of 20 dunums each, benefiting 180 families from Rahma and Qatar villages. It includes the construction of a 150,000-cubic-meter water pond, four water wells, a 4,000-cubic-meter tank, and an irrigation network for crops such as potatoes and bonicam fodder.Speaking to the press, Issawi emphasized that the visit aligns with royal directives to ensure the effective implementation and sustainability of development projects. He underscored the role of royal initiatives in enhancing services, supporting local communities, and promoting sustainable development in line with regional needs and priorities.