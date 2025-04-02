Autocar To Install Geotab GO Devices In Every Truck To Improve Fleet Uptime And Data Insights

MENAFN - PR Newswire) By embedding Geotab's GO devices into its vehicles, Autocar will gain access to near real-time, enterprise-grade telematics data to enhance its in-house production, warranty, and service platforms, including its proprietary "Always Up" systems. This will allow Autocar to proactively monitor vehicle health, streamline maintenance, and maximize fleet uptime for its customers.

Additionally, fleets operating Autocar trucks will benefit from seamless connectivity. Instead of needing to install aftermarket GO devices, Geotab-enabled Autocar trucks will soon be available with an integrated OEM solution.

"In today's competitive landscape, easy access to high-quality data is essential. That is why Geotab is committed to removing barriers and delivering the insights fleets need to operate smarter, safer, and more efficiently," said James McDermott, Senior Solution Partnerships Manager at Geotab. "This partnership with Autocar is a powerful step forward. By equipping every Autocar truck with Geotab's industry-leading telematics, we're ensuring fleet operators have easy access to the critical data they need to maximize uptime and performance."

"This collaboration with Geotab allows us to provide proactive monitoring of truck performance so that we can provide direct OEM support to our customers," said Eric Schwartz, President at Autocar. "By embedding Geotab's industry leading telematics solution into our factory production line, coupled with our continued investments in sophisticated field data analytics, we are further strengthening our commitment to delivering 'Always Up' performance and expanding on our direct-to-customer service model that has been a cornerstone of our success."

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions, empowering fleet efficiency and management. We leverage advanced data analytics and AI to transform fleet performance, safety, and sustainability, reducing cost and driving efficiency. Backed by top data scientists and engineers, we serve over 55,000 global customers, processing 80 billion data points daily from more than 4.7 million vehicle subscriptions. Geotab is trusted by Fortune 500 organizations, mid-sized fleets, and the largest public sector fleets in the world, including the US Federal Government. Committed to data security and privacy, we hold FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations. Our open platform, ecosystem of outstanding partners, and Marketplace deliver hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. This year, we're celebrating 25 years of innovation. Learn more at and follow us on LinkedIn or visit Geotab News and Views.

About Autocar, LLC:

Autocar, LLC, manufacturer of severe-duty vocational trucks carrying the first specialized truck brand in North America, is the only American-owned and operated original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of trucks. Autocar's severe-duty vocational trucks provide customers the perfect tool for their jobs with the most uptime, support, and impact on their bottom line. Autocar collaborates with customers to build trucks to their exact specifications and needs. Autocar's purpose-built severe-duty truck lines include ACMD and ACX cab-over trucks, the ACTT and its all-electric E-ACTT terminal tractors, and the DC-64 Class 8 work trucks. Autocar recognizes that performance and uptime are everything and offers every customer 24/7 access to its ALWAYS UP® direct factory support center staffed by expert technicians who engineer and build Autocar's trucks. For more information, visit .

