Lyte Fiber Celebrates Lighting Of First Homes In Baytown, Texas, With Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This Baytown network, which is Lyte's inaugural market, represents an of over $15 million and is a landmark achievement in offering high-speed, reliable internet service tailored to the unique needs of the Texas Gulf Coast.

"Today, Baytown takes a bold step into the future," said Mayor Charles Johnson. "Lyte Fiber's investment in our community ensures our residents and businesses have the tools to compete, innovate, and succeed in a rapidly evolving world. We couldn't be prouder to see this milestone achieved right here in Baytown."

"This is more than a ribbon-cutting – it's a connection to opportunity," said Kendrick Griffith, Baytown City Council member for District 3. "Families in Baytown deserve access to reliable, high-speed internet, and today, that vision is becoming a reality. It's a game-changer for our neighborhoods and our city's future."

Lyte CEO Carter Old distinguished its Baytown fiber network by having nearly 100 percent of its infrastructure buried underground with full backup power generation at each active cabinet, establishing it as one of Texas's most weather-resistant networks. Over the coming months, Lyte will complete the first phase of its Baytown buildout to approximately 15,000 homes and businesses in the community, and further expansion plans have already been put into motion.

"Lighting our first customers in Baytown isn't just about faster internet – it's about fueling dreams, sparking innovation, and connecting people to what matters most," Old said. "We're thrilled to be part of Baytown's journey and are committed to serving this community for years to come."

Tracey Wheeler, president and CEO of the Baytown Chamber of Commerce, noted, "Lyte Fiber's investment in Baytown is an investment in our future. This connectivity will drive growth, support our businesses, and improve the quality of life for our residents."

As part of its overall commitment to communities, Lyte has also pledged a 1 percent annual giveback to local Baytown charities and causes.

For more information or to sign up for service, visit or call 888-GET-LYTE (888-438-5983).

About Lyte Fiber

Founded in 2023 in Houston, Texas, Lyte Fiber is dedicated to providing the fastest and most reliable home and business fiber optic internet to communities across Texas and beyond. Formed in partnership with SDC Capital Partners, a leading digital infrastructure investment firm, Lyte was started by internet industry veterans passionate about offering a best-in-class customer experience, building a great workplace, and connecting Texas communities. As part of its commitment to each community it serves, Lyte pledges a 1 percent giveback to local charities and causes annually. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Lyte Fiber