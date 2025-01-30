Alliance For Indigenous Prosperity Launches To Defend SBA 8(A) Program And Advocate For Economic Sovereignty

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHEVY CHASE, Md., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance for Indigenous Prosperity (AIP) , a new coalition committed to protecting economic opportunities for Tribal Nations and Indigenous enterprises, has officially launched. Formed in response to legislative proposals in aimed at dismantling the U.S. Small Business Administration 8(a) Program, the AIP seeks to safeguard this vital business development program that has long been a cornerstone of economic empowerment for small and disadvantaged businesses.

Recent legislative efforts in both the Senate and House of Representatives, under the guise of "ending racism in federal contracting," threaten to eliminate set-asides within the SBA 8(a) Program. These proposed changes, along with ongoing litigation aimed at eroding small business participation in federal contracting, would have devastating consequences for indigenous businesses and communities that rely on these opportunities to thrive.

To counter these efforts, the Alliance for Indigenous Prosperity brings together advocates, Tribal leaders, and industry experts to ensure the continued success of the SBA 8(a) Program and to reinforce the trust relationship between the Federal government and indigenous communities.

"The SBA 8(a) Program is not just a tool for federal contracting-it is a lifeline for economic sovereignty, innovation, and growth for indigenous enterprises," said Kevin J. Allis, President of Thunderbird Strategic and a key leader of the AIP. "This program empowers Tribal nations to advance their self-determination while delivering cost-effective, efficient solutions to federal agencies. We cannot afford to let this program be dismantled."

Topline Priorities of the Alliance for Indigenous Prosperity:

Advocacy for the SBA 8(a) Program: AIP is dedicated to countering mischaracterizations of the program and highlighting its undeniable benefits to indigenous communities and the federal marketplace.Legislative Engagement: Members gain access to real-time updates on legislative developments and direct channels to policymakers, ensuring their voices are heard at critical junctures.Network Building: The AIP provides a powerful platform for Tribal leaders, small business advocates, and industry experts to collaborate and amplify their impact.Strategic Action: The coalition equips members with the tools to develop and implement targeted strategies to protect and advance the 8(a) Program.

The SBA 8(a) Program has been instrumental in enabling small businesses to provide innovative solutions that enhance the efficiency of federal agencies while fueling economic growth in communities nationwide. Dismantling this program would not only harm indigenous enterprises but also hinder the government's ability to meet its mission objectives effectively.

A Call to Action

The Alliance for Indigenous Prosperity invites Tribal nations, business advocates, and allies to join this critical effort. By becoming a member of the AIP, participants gain a seat at the table in shaping the future of federal contracting and defending programs that uplift indigenous communities.

"The time to act is now," said John Shoraka, a former SBA Associate Administrator, CEO of Strategic Growth Partners , and key leader of AIP. "Together, we can protect and strengthen this indispensable program, ensuring its transformative impact continues for generations to come."

To learn more about the Alliance for Indigenous Prosperity and how to participate, please contact Jake Neilson at [email protected] .

About the Alliance for Indigenous Prosperity:

The Alliance for Indigenous Prosperity is a coalition of Tribal leaders, small business advocates, and industry experts committed to protecting and advancing the economic sovereignty of indigenous enterprises in federal contracting. Through advocacy, collaboration, and strategic action, the AIP aims to ensure the continued success and resilience of the SBA 8(a) Program as a vital tool for economic empowerment and self-determination.

SOURCE Strategic Growth Partners

