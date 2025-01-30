Saudi Hospitals Advance In Brand Finance’S 2025 Rankings

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)





RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saudi hospitals have made significant strides in the 2025 Brand Finance global ranking of the world's Top 250 hospitals, with seven Saudi hospitals making the list, including two in the top 100 globally. Leading the rankings regionally, King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre climbed to 15th place globally, improving from 20th place over the past two years, maintaining its position as the top healthcare institution in Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, and Africa.

The Johns Hopkins Hospital in the United States secured the top position, while American hospitals dominated 10 spots of the Top 250. The list also featured several leading European hospitals, while Oxford University Hospitals surged to second place this year, becoming the highest-ranked healthcare institution outside the U.S.

Based on a survey of thousands of healthcare professionals across 30+ countries, the ranking placed King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre as the leading Saudi hospital among the seven included, followed by King Fahad Medical City, King Khalid University Hospital, King Saud Medical City, King Abdullah Medical City, National Guard Health Affairs, and King Fahad University Hospital.

According to analysts, the strong presence of Saudi hospitals in global rankings is attributed to initiatives under the Health Sector Transformation Program, a key pillar of Saudi Vision 2030, launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. This achievement also reflects the unwavering support of the leadership for the healthcare sector, the high quality of services provided to citizens and residents, and the remarkable medical advancements across various specialties.

For more information, please visit or contact our media team at ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at