Truxton Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Results

For the year ended December 31, 2024, net income increased by 5% to $18.4 million from $17.5 million in 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024, earnings per diluted share rose to $6.34 from $6.02, an increase of 5% from 2023.

“Truxton grew earnings again in 2024, despite the headwinds of mostly one-time expenses related to our technology and physical office upgrades,” said Truxton Chairman Tom Stumb.“Net Interest Income grew 7% and Wealth revenue increased 17% year-over-year, and we believe we are positioned well for 2025. Truxton continues to succeed as we drive successful outcomes for our clients through our dedication to service and sophisticated, sage advice.”

Key Highlights



Non-interest income was $5.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, which was $173 thousand higher than the third quarter of 2024 and $1.4 million over the fourth quarter of 2023. Excluding gains and losses on the sale of securities, Wealth revenue constituted 90% of non-interest income in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 95% for the third quarter of 2024 and to 94% for fourth quarter of 2023. Other non-interest income was elevated due to a large non-recurring payment from an SBIC fund in which we are invested.

Non-interest expense was $230 thousand lower in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the third, driven largely by the timing of certain expense accruals and a refund of some costs related to our bank technology upgrade recognized in the third quarter.

Loans increased 1% to $670 million at quarter end compared to $665 million at September 30, 2024, and were up 2% compared to $658 million at December 31, 2023.

Total deposits decreased by 3% from $889 million at September 30, 2024, to $866 million at December 31, 2024, and were 11% higher in comparison to $782 million at December 31, 2023. Truxton continues to fund its growth from a single banking location led by its commitment to provide what it believes is superior deposit operations service and technology.

Asset quality remains sound at Truxton. The Bank had $11 thousand of non-performing assets at December 31, 2024. Truxton had $4 thousand in charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2024, $9 thousand in the trailing quarter, and $8 thousand of recoveries in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 2.79%, an increase of 10 basis points from the 2.69% experienced in the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and an increase of 1 basis point from the 2.78% recorded in the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Cost of funds was 3.08% in the fourth quarter of 2024, down from 3.48% in the third quarter of 2024, and 3.15% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Allowance for credit losses, excluding that for unfunded commitments, was $6.4 million at quarter end December 31, 2024, compared to $6.4 million at September 30, 2024, and $6.3 million at December 31, 2023. For those three periods, such allowance amounts were each 0.96% of gross loans outstanding at each period end. For the same three periods, the Bank's allowance for unfunded commitments was $483 thousand, $409 thousand, and $412 thousand, respectively.

The Bank's capital position remains strong. Its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.63% at December 31, 2024, compared to 10.46% at September 30, 2024, and 10.53% at December 31, 2023. Book value per common share was $34.42, $33.30, and $30.31 at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, Truxton Corporation paid dividends of $2.72 per common share, inclusive of a $1.00 special cash dividend, and repurchased 62,382 shares of its common stock for $4.2 million in the aggregate, or an average price of $66.97 per share.



About Truxton

Truxton is a premier provider of wealth, banking, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families, and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton's vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients' complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.