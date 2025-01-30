Sun Theory Relocates Corporate Headquarters To Austin, Texas: A Hub For Innovation, Wellness, And Tech

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The move follows rapid growth as Sun Theory gears up for portfolio expansion

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Theory, a leading innovator in the cannabis with a growing presence in multiple markets, has relocated its headquarters from Denver to Austin, Texas, marking a bold step in its evolution. Known for its vibrant culture of creativity and entrepreneurship, Austin offers an ideal environment for Sun Theory to expand its influence in the wellness and lifestyle sectors while building on its rapid growth.

“Denver has been instrumental in shaping Sun Theory's growth and evolution, and we remain committed to maintaining a strong presence in Colorado as we expand our portfolio of brands,” said Connor Oman, CEO and Co-Founder of Sun Theory Holding Co.“Relocating to Austin, the city where I was raised, presents an incredible opportunity to harness its dynamic energy and creative landscape.”

Sun Theory has established itself as an innovative leader developing a growing portfolio of companies focused on cannabis retailing, brands and production. The portfolio includes a Colorado cultivation facility and 14 of the state's most respected licensed retail locations, including Terrapin Care Station , Roots RX, 3D Salida and Durango Rec Room . Most recently, Sun Theory's award-winning Dialed In Gummies brand launched in Ohio, with plans for further expansion into new states in 2025. Sun Theory is also expanding its portfolio with the introduction of wellness-focused brands, including the recently launched Arnie's -a topical wellness brand developed in collaboration with Arnold Palmer Enterprises-as the company establishes its operations in Texas.

“Austin offers an unparalleled opportunity to grow Sun Theory's portfolio of brands and connect with forward-thinking consumers who share our vision of a wellness-driven lifestyle,” said Matthew Melander, President of Sun Theory Holding Co.“The city's entrepreneurial spirit and collaborative culture provide the perfect foundation for us to innovate, expand, and shape the future of our industry.”

Sun Theory: Experience the Best in Cannabis

Sun Theory is a leader in the cannabis industry, dedicated to delivering the highest standards in cultivation, manufacturing, and retail. With a network of top-tier dispensaries, consumer brands, and production facilities, Sun Theory embodies the best in cannabis, combining quality, innovation, and sustainability. Our mission is to enhance lives by providing premium cannabis and hemp products that honor the plant's rich, 5,000-year legacy of benefiting human wellness. Sun Theory is committed to responsible growth and delivering high-quality products and experiences to consumers. For more information, visit ExperienceSunTheory.com .