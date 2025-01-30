SPEE3D Works With Northeastern University’S Kostas Research Institute To Bring Additive Manufacturing To Students And Military

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) School Installs WarpSPEE3D Printer to Train Students on Cold Spray Additive and Collaborate with the US Research Laboratory

Burlington, MA, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPEE3 , a leading metal additive manufacturing company, announced it has sold a WARPSPEE3D printer to Northeastern Universit and the school's Kostas Research Institut (KRI) in Burlington, Massachusetts. The will students about Cold Spray Additive Manufacturing (CSAM) and allow the university to collaborate with the US Army Research Laboratory (ARL) on materials development, quality control, and process control for large 3D prints.



The WarpSPEE3D is located at Northeastern University's Innovation Campus, a 70,000-square-foot research and development facility. Northeastern University's Mechanical Engineering Department offers M.S. and Ph.D. programs, such as the Advanced and Intelligent Engineering M.S. program, which enables students to work intimately with AM platforms such as the SPEE3D printer for education and research. Northeastern University's Innovation Campus is also home to the Kostas Research Institute, which fosters links with the US Department of Defense, research agencies, and contractors.



"SPEE3D is excited to partner with Northeastern University's College of Engineering and the Kostas Research Institute, where faculty can work with students on our WarpSPEE3D printer and learn about Cold Spray Additive Manufacturing technology," said Byron Kennedy, CEO at SPEE3D. "Additionally, the Institute's close ties with the military align well with our customer base. We look forward to a successful collaboration with the US Army Research Laboratory."



"Northeastern University's Cold Spray Research Grou is excited to have added SPEE3D's Cold Spray Additive Manufacturing technology with support from the US Army Research Laboratory," said Dr. Ozan Cagatay, Assistant Professor of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering at Northeastern University "We will be leveraging their WarpSPEE3D printer for materials research and development, development of novel applications, and training future engineers, scientists, and skilled personnel. Our focus will be publishing high-quality research, addressing the needs of our stakeholders, and helping close the growing gap in the US advanced manufacturing workforce.”



SPEE3D's proprietary CSAM technology offers high-density metal parts at build rates up to 100g/min (3.5oz/min), accelerating prototyping and product development while minimizing operational downtime. The WarpSPEE3D printer can print parts up to 88 lbs. (40 kg) with a diameter of up to 40 "x 30" (1m x .7m) and is ideal for a research or factory environment.



About SPEE3D:

SPEE3D is a leading metal additive manufacturing technology company dedicated to the research, development, and delivery of metal 3D printers and integrated systems utilizing its patented Cold Spray Additive Manufacturing (CSAM) technology. As a result, SPEE3D's product portfolio enables significantly faster production than traditional metal manufacturing for a wide range of metals, including Copper, Aluminum, Stainless Steel, Aluminum Bronze, and now Nickel Aluminum Bronze Expeditionary. To learn more, visit .



About Kostas Research Institute:

KRI aims to drive rapid development, prototyping, and the transition of tech Innovation to industry and defense agencies to maintain technological superiority over other nations in a secure development space. Here, faculty and students work closely with experts from industry, government, and academia, translating discoveries into revolutionary new technologies, materials, and systems. To learn more, visit

