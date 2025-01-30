Listen Technologies And Ampetronic Are Shipping Auritm

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BLUFFDALE, UT, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Listen Technologies Corporation , a leading provider of advanced wireless listening solutions for 26 years, and Ampetronic, world-leading providers of hearing loop systems, announced that AuriTM, the first complete AuracastTM broadcast audio-based assistive listening solution, is now shipping.AuriTM lets venues and end users adopt AuracastTM broadcast audio technology , a new standard for BluetoothLow Energy Audio, for assistive listening in public spaces. AuriTM delivers high-quality, low-latency, multi-channel audio to an unlimited number of dedicated receivers and newly emerging AuracastTM compatible consumer devices.AuriTM is a Complete Assistive Listening SolutionAuriTM, powered by Ampetronic and Listen Technologies, features network installed transmitters, dedicated receivers, docking stations, AuriTM Manager software, and a complete line of accessories, including headphones, neck loops, and signage.AuriTM TX2N Transmitter: The AuriTM TX2N is a professional-grade transmitter that accepts a variety of audio inputs to suit different venues and applications. Audio inputs can be assigned in mono or stereo to one or two channels; venues can add more channels by connecting additional transmitters. Each AuriTM TX2N transmitter broadcasts over a wide area. The system can be expanded by adding an additional transmitter in the repeater mode. An optional transmitter with Dantenetwork audio interface is available.AuriTM RX1 Receiver: The AuriTM RX1 receiver meets global accessibility requirements for assistive listening and lets end users choose how they receive a broadcast. They can use their own AuracastTM compatible device or an AuriTM receiver. AuriTM receivers can be programmed to support both open and encrypted broadcasts. The AuriTM receiver works with integrated neck loop lanyards for users with telecoil-equipped hearing aids.AuriTM D4 and D16 Docking Stations: AuriTM docking stations in 4- and 16-unit models can be used for standalone charging or to manage and configure receiver settings and support firmware updates to docked receivers. A complete receiver configuration can be stored in the docking station and transferred to all docked receivers with the press of a button.AuriTM Manager Software: AuriTM Manager software for Windowsfacilitates system set-up and management. Venue operators can configure a single device or manage an extensive system deployed across a site or multiple areas within a venue. They can manage broadcast channel names and settings, apply passwords to protect channel access, and download and install firmware updates.The AuriTM system is ready for installation and deployment. It can be used with all other assistive listening technologies in venues or combined with ListenIR, ListenRF, ListenWIFI, or Ampetronic hearing loops in new installations to maximize accessibility.Key Features and Benefits of the AuriTM System.High-quality, low-latency audio: AuriTM delivers clear, high-quality audio with no discernable latency, and is suitable for a wide range of listening needs, including live events, presentations, and multimedia content..Multi-channel capability: AuriTM supports multiple audio channels to cater to diverse audio requirements within a single venue, offering flexibility in sound management..Extended coverage and scalability: AuriTM broadcasts audio over 100 meters, with the option to add multiple transmitters for expanded coverage or additional channels, making it ideal for any size venue..Broad accessibility and compatibility: AuriTM functions with dedicated receivers and a wide range of AuracastTM compatible consumer devices, including hearing aids, headphones, and smartphones, facilitating early adoption of AuracastTM technology..Software management: AuriTM Manager software is an intuitive platform that makes it easy for installers and venue operators to manage and configure devices over a network.Listen Technologies and Ampetronic previewed AuriTM at several industry events beginning in 2024. The system has received positive feedback from integrators, resellers, consultants, and others in the professional AV community, and end users.AuriTM Will Increase Accessibility to Audio in Public SpacesAssistive listening systems help individuals with hearing loss and anyone who finds it difficult to hear in challenging listening environments by delivering clear audio directly to their ears.As more hearing aids, earbuds, headphones, and consumer devices featuring BluetoothLow Energy Audio technology come to market and more public venues offer AuracastTM broadcast audio, access to high-quality broadcast audio for assistive listening will increase, but this process will take time. AuriTM lets venues and end users benefit from AuracastTM broadcast audio technology now.Applications for AuriTM include assistive listening, delivering language interpretation, audio from screens, and audio description. AuriTM is ideal for houses of worship, theaters and performance halls, conference centers, bars and restaurants, transportation terminals, and other public spaces where guests would like to access clear audio.AuriTM is the first product Listen Technologies and Ampetronic have developed together and brought to market. The companies are strategic partners under the Allvida umbrella .For more information, visit auriaudio or email ....About AmpetronicAmpetronic is a global leader in the design and manufacture of assistive listening solutions, specializing in hearing loop systems. With more than 30 years of experience, Ampetronic has been at the forefront of developing technologies that enhance communication accessibility for individuals with hearing impairments. Their solutions are widely used in diverse sectors, including education, hospitality, corporate, and public spaces. All Ampetronic solutions are developed to provide a genuine benefit to those who experience hearing loss. For more information check ampetronic.About Listen TechnologiesListen Technologies enriches lives by providing assistive listening and communication solutions so everyone can hear clearly and share the same great experience. Listen's innovative products serve those with hearing loss and enable inclusive experiences for all guests. Listen solutions are used in various venues and settings, including houses of worship, higher education facilities, performing arts centers, courts, tours, and manufacturing plants. Our vision is to improve life's experiences through sound by providing exceptional audio anytime, anywhere, on any platform. To learn more about how Listen Technologies delivers a better way to hear the world, visitThe Bluetoothword mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. The AuracastTM word mark and logos are trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. Any use of such marks by Listen Technologies Corporation is under license. 