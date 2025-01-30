Thermometer Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2033

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

The global thermometer size was valued at USD 1.50 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 1.63 billion in 2025 to USD 3.43 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.64% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

Market Dynamics

The market for thermometers has grown steadily over the years, propelled by the concept of self-care management and substantial advances in temperature monitoring systems. As a result of their precise and accurate readings, digital thermometers are quickly replacing mercury-based thermometers, which are getting less and less popular.

The recent coronavirus outbreak has caused a significant increase in demand for a variety of medical equipment, including thermometers. The pandemic has placed the entire globe on high alert, emphasizing the need for a large-scale program to screen and detect individuals who may be infected with the novel COVID-19.

Compared to contact thermometers, the demand for non-contact infrared thermometers is significantly greater as the need to minimize cross-contamination and maximize the safety of individuals increases.

The mercury-free thermometer is expected to drive the market

Manufacturers are increasing their investments in mercury-free thermometers, including digital and infrared radiation thermometers, as a result of the advent of cost-effective and more accurate alternatives to conventional thermometers containing mercury.

In addition, a heightened awareness of the negative environmental impacts of mercury is driving the use of mercury-free temperature monitoring devices. Furthermore, mercury-free thermometers are anticipated to increase demand for mercury-containing thermometers market during the next decade.

Effect of extreme ambient temperature

Thermometers are susceptible to damage from vibrations and severe environmental temperatures. Both can affect the dial's reading. In general, thermometers should be avoided in regions where these two elements are considered. Nevertheless, these factors cannot always be avoided in an industrial situation. Consequently, this factor may hinder market expansion throughout the projection period.

Increase in diseases like dengue

According to the World Health Organization, the global prevalence of dengue has increased significantly during the previous decade. Approximately half of the world's population is currently threatened. An estimated 100-400 million illnesses occur annually. The rising incidence of infectious diseases is anticipated to increase thermometer demand. This element is anticipated to stimulate the expansion of the market.

Regional Analysis

The market is split by region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

During the projected period, North America is anticipated to have a commanding market share. The growth of the market is supported by several factors, including the presence of key players, a high prevalence rate of infectious diseases in the region, an increase in R&D activities, technological advancements, and increasing concern among individuals regarding self-health care management. The United States has the largest market share in this area because of its favorable healthcare regulations, large patient population, and developed healthcare market. In the United States, around 15,5 million people visit physician offices with infectious and parasitic disorders as the major diagnosis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These statistics demonstrate that the growing patient population and rising disposable income in this country are driving the expansion of the regional market.

Key Highlights



The global thermometer market size was valued at USD 1.50 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 1.63 billion in 2025 to USD 3.43 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.64% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

The mercury-free thermometers segment has dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of 64.2% in 2021

The medical application dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of 28.4% in 2021. North America is expected to dominate the overall market during the forecast period

Competitive Players

A&D Company LimitedAmerican Diagnostic CorporationActherm Medical CorpExergen CorporationCitizen Systems Japan Co. LtdMicrolife Corporation, and Omron Healthcare Inc.Cardinal HealthInnovo Medical, and Welch Allyn Inc Recent Developments



In December 2022, Exergen and Diagramm Halbach agreed on the German distribution of temporal artery thermometers .

In September 2022, Citizen Systems and their new partner, Brand Monkey, are expanding their online presence for their healthcare business. In January 2023, To provide a clinically integrated supply chain solution, Cardinal Health collaborated with Palantir.

Segmentation

By ProductMercury-basedMercury-freeInfrared Radiation ThermometerDigital ThermometerOthersBy ApplicationMedicalIndustrialLaboratoryFoodOthers