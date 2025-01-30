Sobha Solis, An Oasis of Luxury & Active Living in Dubai Motor City

(MENAFN- Action PR) 29 January 2025 - Dubai, UAE: Sobha Realty, the leading global luxury real estate developer, has announced the launch of Sobha Solis, its first project of 2025. Located in the dynamic Dubai Motor City, the development sets a new benchmark in active lifestyles. Sobha Solis offers 2,316 state-of-the-art residences, ranging from one- to three-bedroom apartments, with prices starting at AED 1.01M.

Sobha Solis introduces the company’s first-ever fully furnished apartments, a testament to Sobha Realty’s renowned backward integration model that ensures the highest standards of craftsmanship, quality control, and design.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. PNC Menon, Founder of Sobha Group, said, “The launch of Sobha Solis represents the beginning of yet another exciting year! The masterplan caters to the increasing demand for an active, wellness-oriented lifestyle in one of Dubai’s thriving urban destinations. Strategically located in Motor City, Sobha Solis offers seamless connectivity to key locales. Thoughtfully conceptualized to cater to active living, the development reflects consumer insights and our commitment to delivering quality and excellence.”

Sobha Solis features an impressive array of amenities, including the first-ever Arsenal-branded gym, offering residents a world-class fitness experience. At the heart of the development is a sunken leisure pool inspired by luxury resorts, surrounded by lush greenery that creates a serene oasis within Motor City. Additional features include a jogging track, rock-climbing wall, tennis court, zen garden, pet park, and leisure and children’s pools, to name a few.

The development’s architectural design prioritizes natural light and space, with large layouts, floor-to-ceiling windows, and superior sound insulation. Each apartment is fully equipped with high-quality kitchen appliances, blending functionality with aesthetic elegance.

Motor City’s strategic location offers excellent connectivity and a vibrant urban environment with shopping centers, dining venues, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, and recreational hubs. This makes it a sought-after destination for investors, with industry reports highlighting an average rental yield of ~9% and capital appreciation of ~32%.

In line with Sobha Realty’s commitment to sustainability, Sobha Solis incorporates eco-friendly features, including double-glazed facades, energy-efficient HVAC systems, EV charging stations, and advanced district cooling systems. The use of locally sourced materials further reduces the project’s environmental impact, reaffirming the company’s dedication to responsible development.

Sobha Solis exemplifies Sobha Realty’s ‘Art of The Detail’ philosophy, delivering an unparalleled blend of luxury, sustainability, and modern active living in one of Dubai’s most vibrant neighbourhoods of the future.





MENAFN30012025002727000831ID1109146861