( MENAFN - Baystreet) 09:48 AM EST - MAG Silver Corp. : Reports production from Juanicipio (56% / 44% Fresnillo plc and MAG, respectively) for the fourth quarter (“Q4”) and year ended December 31, 2024. These results demonstrate strong sustained quarter on quarter operational performance throughout 2024 and reinforce Juanicipio's position as a world class silver asset. The Juanicipio maintained steady production with 333,612 tonnes of ore processed in Q4, consistent with Q3. All material processed in 2024 was processed through the Juanicipio plant. MAG Silver Corp. shares T are trading up $0.45 at $21.55.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.