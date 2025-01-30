Date
1/30/2025 12:11:50 AM
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:52 AM EST - Alamos Gold Inc. : Has been granted approval of an amendment to its existing environmental impact assessment by Mexico's Secretariat of Environment and Natural Resources allowing for the start of construction on the Puerto Del Aire project located within the Mulatos District. Alamos gold Inc.
shares T are trading up $0.38 at $29.86.
MENAFN30012025000212011056ID1109146523
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.