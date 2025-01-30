Alamos Gold Inc.

( MENAFN - Baystreet) 09:52 AM EST - Alamos Inc. : Has been granted approval of an amendment to its existing environmental impact assessment by Mexico's Secretariat of Environment and Natural Resources allowing for the start of on the Puerto Del Aire project located within the Mulatos District. Alamos Inc. shares T are trading up $0.38 at $29.86.

