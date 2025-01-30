( MENAFN - Baystreet) 10:01 AM EST - Kinaxis : Has scheduled its call to discuss the results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024. The call will be hosted on Thursday, February 27 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time by Bob Courteau, interim chief executive officer and chair, and Blaine Fitzgerald, chief financial officer, followed by a question-and-answer period. Kinaxis Inc. shares T are trading down $1.22 at $176.33.

