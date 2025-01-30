Troilus Gold Corp.

( MENAFN - Baystreet) 10:09 AM EST - Troilus Corp. : Has begun the submission process for its Environmental and Social Impact Assessment for the copper-gold Troilus Project, located in north-central Quebec, Canada. This marks a critical milestone in the Company's permitting process as it progresses one of Canada's largest undeveloped gold-copper deposits toward construction. Troilus Corp. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.34.

