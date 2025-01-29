Mexican Peso Weakens 0.34% And Stock Exchange Inches Up

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Mexican peso experienced a slight on Wednesday morning. Investors braced themselves for the Reserve's first monetary policy decision of the year, scheduled for later in the day.



The local currency's movement reflected a cautious sentiment ahead of this crucial announcement. According to Banco de México (Banxico), the spot reached 20.6107 pesos per dollar.



This marked a decline of 7.05 cents or 0.34 percent from the previous day's official closing rate of 20.5402 units. The dollar price fluctuated within a range, hitting a maximum of 20.6152 units and a minimum of 20.4699 units.



The Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, rose by 0.24% to 108.17 points. This uptick in the dollar's strength contributed to the peso 's weakness.



Market participants widely anticipate that the Federal Reserve will maintain its current interest rates.



[arve url="" loop="true" autoplay="true" /]



However, investors remain keen on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's post-decision press conference for potential insights into future monetary policy directions.

Mexico's Economic Outlook

On the domestic front, Mexico's unemployment rate dropped to 2.4% of the economically active population in December. This figure represents a decrease from the 2.6% recorded in the same month of the previous year.



The improved employment data reinforces expectations of a more dovish monetary policy stance from Banxico. Monex, a financial services company, noted that the local unemployment data continues to strengthen dovish expectations for Banco de México 's monetary policy.



Meanwhile, Banco Base projected that the exchange rate could potentially reach a low of 20.31 units during the trading session. The Mexican stock market showed marginal gains on Wednesday morning.



The S&P/BMV IPC, the benchmark index of the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV), advanced 0.08% to 51,574.51 points. Similarly, the FTSE BIVA index of the Institutional Stock Exchange (Biva) gained 0.08% to reach 1,043.24 points.



Within the benchmark index, mixed performances were observed. Gentera led the gains with a 3.28% increase to 28.99 pesos, followed by Kimberly-Clark de México, which rose 1.88% to 31.35 pesos.



On the downside, retail giant Walmex saw a decline of 1.39% to 55.31 pesos. As the day unfolds, market participants eagerly await the Federal Reserve's announcement and subsequent press conference.



These events are expected to provide crucial insights into the global economic outlook and potentially influence the peso's trajectory in the coming days.

MENAFN29012025007421016031ID1109145885