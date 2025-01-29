Comerica Bank To Celebrate 10 Years Of Making Teens' Prom Dreams Come True

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DALLAS, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica will host its 10th annual North Texas Prom Dress Drive , during the month of February at seven participating centers. Donations will benefit local teens served by Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County , Dallas CASA and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas , who otherwise may not be able to afford formal attire and experience the high school tradition of prom.

"For nearly a decade, we have partnered with our colleagues, customers and the community to send thousands of teens to the prom, including more than 200 students last year," said Beatrice Kelly, Comerica Bank Senior Vice President and Director of Community Development Banking. "As the chair of the Comerica North Texas Women's Forum, being a force for good while empowering young women in our community is at the core of our mission. We hope to serve a record number of teens through this year's drive in honor of our 10th anniversary."

To meet its goal of helping more teens attend prom, Comerica has added two new locations in 2025: its Mockingbird-Abrams Banking Center in the East Dallas area and its Preston John Hickman Banking Center in Frisco. Project Beauty also has joined forces with the bank as an official drive partner and will collect dresses and donate beauty swag bags as well as provide a complimentary prom night makeover (full hair and makeup) to one lucky teen from each benefitting agency (three to be selected in total).

Individuals and businesses can drop off new or gently used, cleaned formal dresses (including plus sizes, 20 and up) and accessories (shoes, purses and jewelry) at the following North Texas-area Comerica banking centers:

Comerica Banking Center Drop-Off Locations:



Chapel Hill-Tollway: 2560 Dallas Parkway; Plano



Forest-Inwood: 5200 Forest Lane; Dallas



Lovers Lane-Devonshire: 5647 W. Lovers Lane; Dallas



Mockingbird- Abrams: 6260 E. Mockingbird; Dallas



NorthPark: 8850 Boedeker Street; Dallas



Parker-Premier : 3310 Premier Drive; Plano

Preston John Hickman 4111 Preston Road; Frisco

Since 2015, Comerica has donated close to 6,600 dresses, including 380 in 2024, to Dallas CASA and Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County and Greater Dallas.

The drive kicks off on Saturday at the Mockingbird-Abrams, NorthPark and Parker-Premier banking centers, which are open from 9 a.m.-noon, while the other locations will start accepting dresses on Monday, Feb. 3.

For more information, visit comerica/promdress .

About Comerica Bank

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA ) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA ) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank and Wealth Management. Comerica, one of the 25 largest commercial U.S. financial holding companies, focuses on building relationships and helping people and businesses be successful. Comerica provides 380 banking centers across the country with locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Michigan and Texas. Founded on Aug. 17, 1849, in Detroit, Michigan, Comerica continues to expand into new regions, including its Southeast Market, based in North Carolina, and Mountain West Market in Colorado. Comerica has offices in 17 states and services 14 of the 15 largest U.S. metropolitan areas, as well as Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $79.3 billion at Dec. 31, 2024. Learn more about how Comerica is raising expectations of what a bank can be by visiting , and follow us on Facebook , X , Instagram and LinkedIn .

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County

Since 1968, Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County (BGCCC) has been dedicated to serving the needs of Collin County youth ages 5-18 to help them reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. BGCCC impacts nearly 10,000 young people annually through after school programs, sports leagues, summer camps, and other award-winning programs at Club locations in McKinney, Plano, Frisco, and Princeton. For more information, visit .

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas

For 60 years Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas has provided life-changing services to more than a quarter of a million youth in Dallas and surrounding areas. BGCD's mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need it most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Programming in three core areas meets the diverse needs and interests of more than 6,000 Club members, ages 6-18. These core areas include academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. For more information, please visit bgcdallas/ .

About Dallas CASA

Dallas CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) seeks to protect children, restore childhood and help child victims of abuse or neglect achieve their full potential. The agency's trained and supervised community volunteers are assigned by judges to advocate for the best interests of children who have experienced abuse or neglect and are living in the protective care of the state. For many children in foster care, their Dallas CASA volunteer is the only consistent, caring adult in their lives during a frightening, uncertain time. Dallas CASA envisions a day when all children experience safe childhoods and grow into resourceful, healthy adults. Now in its 45th year, Dallas CASA serves more children than any of the more than 900 CASA programs nationwide. In 2024, 1,009 Dallas CASA volunteers were assigned to advocate for 2,042 children in protective care. For the past six years, the agency has been able to provide an advocate for every Dallas child in need, but each year more advocates are needed. To learn more, visit dallascasa .

About Project Beauty: Empowering Through Beauty

Project Beauty is dedicated to spreading empowerment through the universal language of beauty. Our mission is to build confidence, instill hope, and provide vital support for women and children facing challenging circumstances, including domestic violence, homelessness, and sex trafficking. Focused on those lacking support and resources, we offer beauty services as a powerful tool to foster self-worth and recognition. Currently serving 10 shelters and transition homes across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Project Beauty aims to ensure that these women and children not only receive care and love but also understand their profound importance in our community.



