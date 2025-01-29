The Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group The 2024 Best Of Pittsburgh Award Winner Financial Institutions Category

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) 2024 Best of Pittsburgh Award Winner Extends Services to Retirement Planning Planning Services for Employees

- Michael BattaliniPITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group wins coveted, local award, The 2024 Best of Pittsburgh Award recognizing their distinction in financial planning services with clients. President and CEO, Michael Battalini said“We are honored to be recognized for this award once again as we continue to grow our services to help ensure our clients reach their retirement goals. In 2024, we extended our services to help federal employees plan for retirement. While they may have a robust employee benefit package, these programs can be difficult to navigate. Employees often feel overwhelmed, especially as they near retirement. 2025 has brought a new layer of confusion for federal employees with many employment changes on the horizon. We are happy to be able in the position to help federal employees with their financial planning needs.”Retirement income planning for retirees and pre-retirees throughout the country is their focus. They help shield client investments from stock market loss, especially important in today's volatile market and ever-changing economy. They specialize in providing sound advice for a lifetime of income security with consideration paid to tax implications.About the AwardThe Best of Pittsburgh Award Program was created to honor and recognize the achievements and positive contributions of businesses and organizations in and around Pittsburgh. Their mission is to raise the profile of exemplary companies and entrepreneurs among the press, the business community, and the general public. The selection process does not include voting, contests, or surveys. The Award Program uses only empirical data supplied by independent third parties as input into their award algorithm. The Best of Pittsburgh Award Program uses information gathered internally in conjunction with third-party data as a part of the selection process.About The Pittsburgh Wealth Management GroupFounded by Mark Battalini, a leader in the investment industry with a career spanning nearly four decades, The Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group has been led by Mark's son Michael Battalini since 2015. Michael continues to grow the firm that was originally founded on family values and understands the importance of protecting families' assets through careful and customized financial plans. They take pride in the advice, options, and services they offer to their clients. Michael is also the host of Safe Retirement Radio, a radio show where he covers pressing financial topics each week. For more information, please call 412-259-8015 or visit . The Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group is headquartered in Sewickley with locations in Cranberry, Monroeville, and South Pointe.###



