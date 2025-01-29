Century Communities Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Results

- Fourth Quarter Net Income Increased 13% YoY to $102.7 Million, or $3.20 Per Diluted Share -

- Fourth Quarter Adjusted Net Income Increased 18% YoY to $112.0 Million, or $3.49 Per Diluted Share -

- Full Year Deliveries Increased 15% YoY to a Company Record 11,007 -

- Value per Share Increased 13% YoY to a Company Record $84.65 -

- Community Count Increased 28% YoY to a Company Record 322 -

- Full Year Net New Home Contracts Increased 21% YoY to 10,676 -

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ), one of the nation's largest homebuilders, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights



Net income of $102.7 million, or $3.20 per diluted share

Adjusted net income of $112.0 million, or $3.49 per diluted share

Pre-tax income of $135.2 million

Total revenues of $1.3 billion, a quarterly record for the Company

Community count of 322, a Company record

Deliveries of 3,198 homes, a quarterly record for the Company

Net new home contracts of 2,467

Homebuilding gross margin of 20.6%

Adjusted homebuilding gross margin of 22.9% Increased capacity of senior unsecured credit facility to $900.0 million

Full Year 2024 Highlights



Net income of $333.8 million, or $10.40 per diluted share

Adjusted net income of $355.1 million, or $11.06 per diluted share

Pre-tax income of $440.1 million

Total revenues of $4.4 billion

Deliveries of 11,007 homes, a Company record

Net new home contracts of 10,676, a 21% year-over-year increase

Homebuilding gross margin of 21.5%

Adjusted homebuilding gross margin of 23.3% Acquired Landmark Homes of Tennessee and Anglia Homes

"Our fourth quarter deliveries of 3,198 homes were a quarterly record for the Company and a 13% sequential increase," said Dale Francescon, Executive Chairman. "For the full year 2024, we delivered 11,007 homes, a Company record and a 15% increase versus the prior year, while our net new home contracts increased 21% year-over-year to 10,676. Direct cost controls and improved fixed cost leverage enabled us to increase our full year 2024 adjusted gross margin by 80 basis points to 23.3% and reduce our SG&A as a percentage of home sales revenues by 40 basis points. 2025 should represent another solid year of growth for Century, and we expect our deliveries to be in the range of 11,700 to 12,400 homes and home sales revenues to be in the range of $4.5 to $4.8 billion."

Rob Francescon, Chief Executive Officer and President, said, "Our total lot inventory of 80,632 increased by 9% on a year-over-year basis, with our controlled lots accounting for 56% of our total lots at the end of the fourth quarter. Our community count grew by 28% on a year-over-year basis to 322, a record for the Company. Our balance sheet remains strong with $2.6 billion of stockholders' equity and $918 million of liquidity. In the fourth quarter, we repurchased 375,835 shares of our common stock for $30.7 million while reducing our net homebuilding leverage to 27.4%. For the full year 2024, we repurchased 1,027,702 shares of our common stock, or over 3% of shares outstanding at the beginning of the year, for $83.8 million."

Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

Net income for the fourth quarter 2024 was $102.7 million, or $3.20 per diluted share. Adjusted net income, which excludes purchase price accounting and impairments on inventory and other investment, was $112.0 million, or $3.49 per diluted share.

Total revenues were $1.3 billion, with fourth quarter home sales revenues totaling $1.2 billion. Deliveries totaled 3,198 homes. The average sales price of home deliveries for the fourth quarter 2024 was $389,800.

Net new home contracts in the fourth quarter 2024 were 2,467, and at the end of the fourth quarter 2024, the Company had 850 homes in backlog, representing $351.2 million of backlog dollar value.

Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage, excluding interest, inventory impairment and purchase price accounting, was 22.9% in the fourth quarter of 2024. Homebuilding gross margin percentage in the fourth quarter 2024 was 20.6%. Selling, general, and administrative expenses as a percent of home sales revenues was 11.5% in the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA for the fourth quarter 2024 were $172.6 million and $160.2 million, respectively.

Financial services revenues and pre-tax income were $26.2 million and $7.9 million, respectively, in the fourth quarter 2024.

Our book value per share increased to a record $84.65 as of December 31, 2024.

Full Year 2024 Results

Net income for the full year 2024 was $333.8 million, or $10.40 per diluted share. Adjusted net income, which excludes purchase price accounting and impairments on inventory and other investment, was $355.1 million, or $11.06 per diluted share.

Total revenues were $4.4 billion, with full year 2024 home sales revenues totaling $4.3 billion. Deliveries totaled 11,007 homes. The average sales price of home deliveries for the full year 2024 was $390,900.

Net new home contracts totaled 10,676 for the full year 2024, a 21% annual increase.

Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage, excluding interest, inventory impairment and purchase price accounting, was 23.3% in 2024. Homebuilding gross margin percentage in 2024 was 21.5%. Selling, general, and administrative expenses as a percent of home sales revenues was 12.0% in 2024. Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA for the full year 2024 were $550.0 million and $521.9 million, respectively.

Financial services revenues and pre-tax income were $92.9 million and $26.7 million, respectively, for the full year 2024.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company ended the fourth quarter 2024 with a strong financial position, including $2.6 billion of stockholders' equity and $917.5 million of total liquidity, including $153.0 million of cash. During the fourth quarter, the Company entered into a new credit agreement, which increased the capacity of our senior unsecured credit facility to $900.0 million from $800.0 million and extended the maturity to November 2028.

During the fourth quarter, the Company maintained its quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share and repurchased 375,835 shares of its common stock for $30.7 million. For the full year 2024, the Company paid cash dividends totaling $1.04 per share and repurchased 1,027,702 shares of its common stock, representing over 3% of shares outstanding at the beginning of the year, for $83.8 million.

As of December 31, 2024, homebuilding debt to capital improved to 30.3% compared to 35.8% at September 30, 2024 and net homebuilding debt to net capital improved to 27.4% compared to 32.1% at September 30, 2024.

Full Year 2025 Outlook

Scott Dixon, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, commented, "Given the growth in our lot count and community count in 2024, we expect our full year 2025 home deliveries to be in the range of 11,700 to 12,400 homes and our home sales revenues to be in the range of $4.5 to $4.8 billion."

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time, 3:00 p.m. Mountain time, to review the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2024 results, provide commentary, and conduct a question-and-answer session. To participate in the call, please dial 833-816-1103 (domestic) or 412-317-0685 (international). The live webcast will be available at in the Investors section. A replay of the conference call will be available through February 5, 2025, by dialing 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) and entering the passcode 6429888. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for at least one year.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024-consecutively awarded for a second year-and Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the Company's operating results presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release includes the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted homebuilding gross margin, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and ratio of net homebuilding debt to net capital. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be used as a substitute for the Company's operating results presented in accordance with GAAP, and an analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the reconciliation of each of the above referenced non-GAAP financial measures following the historical financial information presented in this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "plan," "continue," "will," "may," "should," "potential," "guidance" and "outlook" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements in this release include the Company's operating and financial guidance for 2025. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on historical information available at the time the statements are made and are based on management's reasonable belief or expectations with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from the belief or expectations expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. The following important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statement: adverse changes in general economic conditions, including increased interest rates, inflation, and employment levels; the potential impact of global supply chain disruptions, labor, land and raw material or other resource shortages and delays, and municipal and utility delays on the Company's business, industry and the broader economy; the ability to identify and acquire desirable land; availability and cost of financing; the effect of tax changes; reliance on contractors and key personnel; availability and pricing for land, labor and raw materials or other resources; the ability to pay dividends in the future; and the other factors included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect future events, developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.