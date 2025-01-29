Ford Boosts Middle East Commercial Vehicle Offering With Arrival Of Refreshed Transit To The UAE

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)



Ford's latest Transit Cargo Van provides a robust solution for a wide array of commercial applications, with five configurations available for the Middle East.

Transit Bus, in two different configurations, offers comfortable seating for up to 18 occupants. The entire 2025 Ford Transit range is powered by the refined 2.0L EcoBlue (EU6) diesel engine, paired with an advanced automatic transmission.



Vehicle Integration System: Provides seamless control of ancillary features like lighting rigs or refrigeration units directly through the SYNC touchscreen.

SYNC Screen Soft Switches: Allow for customized control of various vehicle functions through the SYNC interface.

Delivery Assist: Automates repetitive security tasks for delivery drivers, enhancing efficiency and saving valuable time. Express Delivery Van Pack: Offers factory-fitted integrated rails and fixing points for racking systems and securing loads.

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, January, 2025 – The 2025 Ford Transit range, delivering a new level of versatility, advanced technology, and efficiency, has arrived in the UAE. Engineered to meet the diverse needs of businesses, offering two distinct body styles – Cargo Van, and Bus – the Transit range also now comes with the 12” SYNC® 4 touchscreen as standard giving the interior a modern feel, the driver ultimate control, and provides an office in cab experience.“The new Transit range underscores Ford's commitment to delivering class-leading commercial vehicles that empower businesses and enhance productivity,” said Simon Hood, Commercial Vehicles and Fleet Manager, Ford Middle East.“With its adaptable configurations, cutting-edge technology, and a focus on safety and efficiency, the 2025 Transit is designed to meet the evolving needs of our Middle East customers.”Prioritizing functionality and customization, the Transit Cargo Van provides a robust solution for a wide array of commercial applications. With near vertical walls, the Cargo Van offers five configurations to choose from – 350M (Medium Roof), 350M (High Roof), 350L (Medium Roof), 350L (High Roof), and 500E (High Roof“Jumbo”) ensuring businesses can find the perfect fit for their cargo and operational requirements.The Transit Cargo Van also offers up to 15.1 cubic meters of space with bulkhead, payload carrying capability of up to 2,357 kg and gross trailer plate towing ability of up to 3,500 kg; with gross trailer mass towing capabilities of up to 7,000 kg.Designed for passenger transportation, the Transit Bus offers comfortable seating for up to 18 occupants, and overhead storage shelving for a more coach-like experience, with two configurations catering to different passenger capacities: 410L (Medium Roof) 15-Seater Bus and 460E (High Roof) 18-Seater Bus.Powering the entire 2025 Transit range is the refined 2.0L EcoBlue (EU6) diesel engine, paired with either an advanced 8-speed automatic transmission for front-wheel-drive variants, or the smooth and efficient 10-speed automatic for the rear-wheel-drive variants, producing up to 165PS of power. Complemented by four standard drive modes – Normal; Eco; Slippery; Tow/Haul – Transit is uniquely tuned to make driving easier regardless of the conditions.Inside the cabin, the 2025 Transit sets a new benchmark for connectivity and technology, where a 12” center screen with SYNC 4 comes standard across all series – offering seamless integration with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto – as well as an 8” part-digital instrument cluster. These intuitive systems provide drivers with easy access to navigation, communication, and entertainment features, enhancing productivity and convenience on the road.Safety and driver assistance are paramount in the 2025 Transit. A comprehensive suite of available technologies includes a 360-degree camera, adaptive speed control, collision mitigation system, lane-keeping aid, reverse brake assist, front and rear parking aids, and a digital rear-view camera. These smart features of the 2025 Transit work together to enhance driver awareness and confidence, promoting safer journeys for both drivers and passengers.Recognizing the importance of customization for businesses, the 2025 Transit also offers a range of configurable features designed for modifiers, upfitters, and vehicle converters, including:

The arrival of the 2025 Ford Transit range marks a significant step forward in commercial vehicle offerings in the Middle East. With its versatile configurations, advanced technology, and focus on driver and passenger safety, the Transit is poised to become the preferred choice for businesses seeking a reliable and efficient transportation solution.

