ILT20 Season 3: Desert Vipers Clinch Top-Two Finish With Dominant Win Over Gulf Giants

(MENAFN- IANS) Dubai, Jan 30 (IANS) A composed knock of 70 runs in 54 balls from Max Holden helped the Desert Vipers restore their authority as table-toppers with a comprehensive five-wicket victory against the Gulf Giants in the ILT20 Season 3 here on Wednesday. Holden ensured the Desert Vipers cruised home in 19 overs at the Dubai International Stadium. Having already sealed a spot, the Vipers cemented a top-two finish with this win.

Earlier in the contest, three-wicket hauls from Wanindu Hasaranga and Sam Curran limited the Giants to a meagre score of 129/8 despite Tom Curran's late flourish of 64 runs in 34 balls, with nine fours and a six.

The Desert Vipers lost both openers in the Power-play, as Mark Adair removed Alex Hales and Blessing Muzarabani picked up Fakhar Zaman within the first four overs. Both wickets resulted from spectacular catches by Chris Jordan and Tom Curran respectively, leading the Vipers to finish the fielding restrictions at 42/2. While Dan Lawrence fell cheaply to Chris Jordan, Max Holden, who came in at number three, found the middle of the bat consistently. He joined Sam Curran in a 45-run partnership in 42 balls until Curran holed out to a great catch by James Vince, off Muzarabani.

Though the run chase stayed heavily skewed in favour of the Vipers, they never got significantly ahead of the equation, needing 33 runs in the final five overs. Holden reached a 42-ball fifty, including six fours and a six, but Muzarabani's third wicket in Azam Khan offered the Giants a glimmer of hope. However, Holden remained unbeaten alongside Adam Hose in a composed alliance of 32 runs in 21 balls to steer the Vipers home in 19 overs.

Batting first, it was a tough outing for the Gulf Giants. James Vince was dismissed for 15 runs by Sam Curran as the Giants only mustered 31 runs in the powerplay.

Wanindu Hasaranga emerged as the most potent threat, slicing through the Giants' top order. He bowled Tom Alsop for 17 off 26 balls in the seventh over, then trapped Jordan Cox LBW for a mere three runs, reducing the Giants to 44/4 at the halfway mark.

Khuzaima Tanveer added to the Giants' woes by removing Shimron Hetmyer in the ninth over. Sam Curran compounded their troubles with a sharp return catch to dismiss Gerhard Erasmus. Tim David briefly rallied, launching Lockie Ferguson for a six in the 13th over, but he was dismissed on the very next ball looking for the same outcome, leaving the Giants reeling at 58/6.

Hasaranga struck again, pinning Jordan Cox on the pads for his third wicket of the night. The Giants seemed on the brink of collapse. However, Tom Curran reinvigorated the innings smashing a 30-ball fifty. He took apart his brother, Sam Curran in the 19th over, clobbering two fours and a six in what turned out to be the most productive over of the innings. Another 14 runs from Tom Curran in the final over pushed the Giants to a total of 129/8 at the end of their turn.

Brief scores:

Gulf Giants 129/8 in 20 overs (Tom Curran 64 not out; Wanindu Hasaranga 3-10, Sam Curran 3-28) lost to Desert Vipers 130/5 in 19 overs (Max Holden 70 not out; Blessing Muzarabani 3-35) by 5 wickets.