Infor Named A Leader In 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant For Configure, Price, And Quote Applications

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

For the second consecutive time, Infor is recognized for ability to execute and completeness of vision

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor ®, the cloud complete company, today announced its position as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic QuadrantTM for Configure, Price, and Quote Applications. According to the report, Infor is a Leader in this Magic Quadrant for its completeness of vision and its ability to execute.

Download the report: 2025 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Configure, Price and Quote Applications

According to Gartner, "Leaders have the ability to execute their vision through products, services, and demonstrably solid business results in the form of revenue and earnings. Leaders have significant successful customer deployments with multiple proofs of large-scale deployments. They achieve consistently above-average customer experience satisfaction scores. They are often the vendors against which other providers measure themselves."

Designed to provide an unmatched user experience, Infor® CPQ delivers industry-specific capabilities without the need for extensive customizations or integrations by combining the Infor cloud platform built on infrastructure services from Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Infor OS technology services. With Infor CPQ's critical business applications, businesses' sales channels can gain a competitive advantage and close complex sales faster.

"We are thrilled to once again be recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for CPQ," said Ron Eismann, vice president and general manager of Infor CPQ. "This recognition, we feel, underscores our ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in delivering exceptional CPQ solutions. Our focus remains on advancing our configuration, pricing, and quoting capabilities, enabling our customers across various industries to optimize their sales processes and drive business growth."

How companies sell can be as important as what they sell. In today's market, consumers expect personalized products to be delivered promptly, precisely, and affordably. Infor CPQ supports sales teams, partners, and distributors by making it easier to automate manufacturing instructions, increase the number of quotes, upsell more effectively, and accelerate new product introductions.

Learn more in these Infor CPQ customer case studies:

Daikin cuts configurator overhead by 50%

Wausau Supply modernizes sales processes with Infor CPQ

Riverhead Building Supply boosts sales with Infor CPQ

From Manual to Seamless: Great Plains Manufacturing's Journey with Infor CPQ

Fluid Components uses Infor CPQ to boost sales by 15% per order

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner Research Publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price and Quote Application Suites. By: Mark Lewis and Luke Tipping, 22 January 2025

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit .

Media Contact:

Alexandria Truby

Senior Public Relations Specialist, Infor

[email protected]

SOURCE Infor

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED