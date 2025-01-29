Voltalia: 2024 And Q4 2024 Turnover

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 2024 up by +10% Confirmation of 2024 EBITDA target after curtailment impact Launch of a transformation plan Fourth quarter down slightly -2% (+3% at constant exchange rates) to 167 million euros

Sales: fifth consecutive quarter growth (+12%), driven by an increase in production compared with 2023 (+6% to 1.4 TWh), despite the curtailment in Brazil during the second half of the year Services: down -14% (after eliminations) Unfavourable base effect in the Development, Construction and Equipment Procurement segment, partly offset by a further +10% rise in the Operation and Maintenance segment, taking the segment's uninterrupted growth to nine quarters Achievement of 2024 capacity targets and growth in contract awarded

Capacity in operation and under construction of 3.3 gigawatts (+14%), in line with the announced target

Capacity in operation of more than 2.5 gigawatts (+6%), in line with the announced target, thanks to the commissioning of 157 megawatts. Capacity under construction (+55%) to reach 742 megawatts New power sales contracts totalling 637 megawatts, up +42%, mainly in Tunisia, Uzbekistan and France Confirmation of 2024 EBITDA target after curtailment

Production curtailment in Brazil in the fourth quarter is in line with initial estimates1. Over the full year 2024, it represents 876 GWh (21% of Brazilian production) Voltalia thus confirms its 2024 EBITDA target after curtailment of around 215 million euros and remains confident that the legal and contentious actions aiming at obtaining compensation will lead to a favourable outcome in the medium term Launch of a company transformation plan, the SPRING project

Following the appointment of Robert Klein as Chief Executive Officer, Voltalia has initiated a strategic review of its activities in order to define and deploy a transformation plan called SPRING by 2025, aiming at creating sustainable conditions for profitable growth aligned with its mission

Voltalia is considering different scenarios that do not question its medium-term trajectory. The review of the company's assets is ongoing. Voltalia plans to present the conclusions of this plan by the end of the first half of 2025 Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, publishes its turnover for the fourth quarter of 2024 and for 2024. “The fourth quarter is characterized by sustained growth in Energy Sales, despite the curtailment that occurred in Brazil in the second half of the year. Over the year, the development momentum driven by our teams enabled us to win 637 megawatts of new projects backed by long-term contracts, an increase of +42%. Furthermore, by reaching our target of 3.3 gigawatts of capacity in operation and under construction, we have demonstrated our expertise as a developer and our ability to industrialize our processes.

To answer the new challenges in our sector, I have initiated SPRING, an ambitious transformation plan for the company to ensure sustainable and profitable growth” comments Robert Klein, Chief Executive Officer of Voltalia. Fourth quarter (Q4) and full-year 2024 turnover

In million euros 2024 2023 Var. at current exchange rates Var. at constant exchange rates Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Var. at current exchange rates Var. at constant exchange rates Energy Sales 359.4 299.4 +20% +25% 93.2 83.5 +12% +21% Services before eliminations 419.9 602.0 -30% -30% 133.6 194.8 -31% -31% Eliminations -232.7 -406.2 -43% -42% -59.5 -108.2 -45% -45% Services after eliminations 187.2 195.8 -4% -4% 74.0 86.5 -14% -14% Turnover 546.6 495.2 +10% +14% 167.2 170.1 -2% +3%

ACTIVITY REVIEW

Turnover for 2024 amounts to 546.6 million euros, up +10% compared with 2023 (+14% at constant exchange rates), driven by strong growth in Energy Sales of +20% over 2024 (+25% at constant exchange rates). Energy Sales and Services (after eliminations) contribute respectively to 66% and 34% of the 2024 turnover. Geographically, 59% of the turnover is generated in Europe, 36% in Latin America and 5% in Africa.

Turnover for the fourth quarter of 2024 totals 167.2 million euros, a slight decrease of -2% compared with the fourth quarter of 2023 (+3% at constant exchange rates). Energy Sales and Services (after eliminations) contribute respectively to 56% and 44% of the fourth quarter's turnover.

ENERGY SALES

2024 2023 Var. Long term average Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Var. Production (in GWh) 4,706 4,336 +9% 1,415 1,340 +6% Production curtailment (in GWh) 876 340 x2.6 Capacity in operation (in MW) 2,514 2,370 +6% Capacity in operation and under construction (in MW) 3,256 2,851 +14% Wind load factor in Brazil 34% 40% -6pts 51% 48% 45% +3pts Wind load factor in Brazil without curtailment 44% 45% -1pt 51% 55% 48% +7pts Solar load factor in Brazil 24% 26% -2pts 30% 29% 29% stable Solar load factor in Brazil without curtailment 30% 28% +2pts 30% 34% 29% +5pts Wind load factor in France 22% 23% -1pt 25% 25% 31% -6pts Solar load factor in France 14% 16% -2pts 17% 9% 10% -1pt Solar load factor in Egypt and Jordan 25% 24% +1pt 17% 20% 18% +2pts Solar load factor in the UK 14% 15% -1pt 16% 6% 7% -1pt

Turnover in 2024 from Energy Sales totals 359.4 million euros, up +20% compared with 2023 (+25% at constant exchange rates). The average EUR/BRL rate for 2024 is 5.83 (6.16 for the second half), compared with 5.40 for 2023.

Production in 2024 reaches 4.7 TWh, up +9%, from 4.3 TWh in 2023 which corresponds to the electricity consumption of the equivalent of 5.4 million people.

The increase in production reflects the growth of the capacity in operation, which rises by +6% since 2023, from 2,370 MW to 2,514 MW. At the end of 2024, total capacity (in operation and under construction) is distributed geographically as follows: 51% in Latin America, 38% in Europe and 11% in the rest of the world. Solar capacity represents 71% of the total, wind capacity 26% and other technologies 3%.

Turnover for the fourth quarter of 2024 from Energy Sales amounts to 93.2 million euros, up +12% compared with the fourth quarter of 2023, recording a fifth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth, despite the curtailment event in Brazil in the second half of the year.

Analysis by country:



In Brazil, production is up +2%. The cumulative contribution of a better level of resources in the second half of the year, as well as new power plants such as SSM3-6 and Canudos, drives production growth and more than offset the disposal of power plants in 2023. In line with forecasts, the grid operator gradually reduced the level of curtailment during the fourth quarter of 2024;

In France, production is down -37%. Power plants commissioned in 2024, did not compensate the lower wind and solar resources level and the impact of plants sold (33 MW)2 in 2023;

In other countries, production is up sharply, at +58%, with the base effect of new power plants operating at full capacity during the quarter, notably in Portugal and Albania; Helexia's production also continues to grow rapidly (x2.8), thanks to its solar roofs, solar carport and photovoltaic sheds in Europe (France, Portugal, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Hungary, Romania) and Brazil.

SERVICES

Turnover in 2024 from Services for third-party clients (after eliminations) comes to 187.2 million euros, down

-4% at current and constant exchange rates, while Services for own account (eliminated on consolidation) are down - 43% compared with 2023.



Development, Construction and Equipment Procurement segment to third-party clients is down by -7% to 160.5 million euros. This decrease reflects the year-on-year increase in third-party construction business, which only partially offset the decrease in Equipment Procurement activity, impacted by lower solar panel prices. This segment's internal business is also down -45% compared with 2023; The Operation and Maintenance segment for third-party customers grows by +16% to 26.7 million euros, boosted by the signing of new contracts in the United Kingdom and Brazil, taking the capacity operated on behalf of third-party customers to 6.5 GW, up +41% compared with 2023. In parallel, internal activity grows by +13%.

Turnover for the fourth quarter of 2024 from Services for third-party clients totals 74.0 million euros, down

-14% at current and constant exchange rates.

Analysis by segment shows growth in the Operation and Maintenance segment:



The Development, Construction and Equipment Procurement segment posts a 66.8 million euros turnover, down -16% at current and constant exchange rates, reflecting annual growth in third-party construction activity, which only partially offset the decrease in Equipment Procurement activity; The Operation and Maintenance segment records a 7.2 million euros turnover for third-party clients, up +10%, marking nine quarters of uninterrupted growth for this segment.

RECENT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Energy Sales activity

In Tunisia, second awarded project 3

A new 139 MW solar power project will be built in Menzel Habib, in the Gabès region of southeastern Tunisia. Scheduled to be commissioned in 2027, the plant will cover the annual energy consumption of more than 620,000 inhabitants and avoid the emission of 360,000 tonnes of CO2 per year. Construction will start at the end of 2025, and the electricity generated will be sold under a 25-year contract.

In France, two Corporate PPAs signed with CERN 4

CERN has signed two 15-year Corporate PPAs. This energy will be supplied by two solar power plants (26.8 MW) located in the south of France, avoiding the emission of 8,775 tonnes of CO2 per year and covering the equivalent consumption of 19,400 inhabitants.

In France, construction begins on three photovoltaic projects 5

The solar projects have a total capacity of 25.1 MW. The first, a 10.7 MW photovoltaic parc, will be installed on a 15-hectare agricultural wasteland, with solar trackers and an irrigation system to enable agricultural activities to resume. The other two projects of 8.2 MW and 6.2 MW will use fixed structures. These installations will supply electricity to over 18,000 inhabitants and avoid the emission of 7,500 tonnes of CO2 per year.

In Albania, construction of a 100-megawatt solar power plant 6

The Spitalla solar power plant has a capacity of 100 MW and is located in the Durrës region. Production will be shared between a 70 MW public contract and 30 MW private contracts. Scheduled for completion in 2027, the plant will cover the consumption of over 150,000 inhabitants and reduce CO2 emissions by 18,000 tonnes a year. This will be Voltalia's second power plant in Albania, following the Karavasta plant, commissioned in December 2023.

In Uzbekistan, financing for a 126-megawatt solar project 7

New financing of $54.6 million has been secured for the Sarimay Solar project in Uzbekistan, including a $44.8 million senior loan and a €9 million VAT facility, supported by the EBRD. The 126 MW project, currently under construction, will be commissioned in the second half of 2025 and will benefit from a 25-year power sales contract. It will generate energy for 60,000 inhabitants and avoid 141,000 tonnes of CO2 per year.

In France, with Auchan, DECATHLON and Leroy Merlin, a partnership has been signed to deploy charging stations for electric vehicles 8

In France, with almost two million electric vehicles already on the road, demand for charging infrastructure is growing rapidly. The three brands, in partnership with Yusco (an operator created by Voltalia), plan to install around 5,000 charging points in over 350 parking lots by 2028. Under the“Le Plein” brand, these stations will offer solutions tailored to customers' budgets and schedules, with options ranging from slow to ultra-fast recharging. Users will also benefit from loyalty advantages and discounts. This project combines the production of renewable energy and the development of low-carbon mobility, while integrating electric recharging into the shopping experience for a practical, sustainable experience.

Services activity

In France, sale of 12 MW in operation 9

The 12 MW wind farm in northern Charente is sold in December 2024, with the contract coming to an end. Voltalia, via its subsidiary Greensolver, will be responsible for the technical management of the plant. This transaction enables Voltalia to extend the average duration of its contracts while maintaining its operating and maintenance services.

In Spain, construction contract signed with Green Arrow 10

Green Arrow, an investor focused on renewable energies, has chosen Voltalia to build a 135 MW solar power plant in Sanlucar la Mayor, Andalusia, on 169 hectares comprising 192,864 photovoltaic panels. Commissioning is scheduled for 2025, with Voltalia providing maintenance for at least two years.

In Brazil, maintenance contract signed for 940 megawatts 11

Voltalia has been selected by COPEL Get, a subsidiary of COPEL, one of Brazil's leading utilities, to provide maintenance services for six wind farms in Rio Grande do Norte. The five-year contract covers preventive and corrective maintenance of collector substations, medium-voltage networks and 138 and 230 kV transmission lines, as well as local operation of interconnection facilities and spare parts management.

OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL TARGETS FOR 2024

2024 capacity targets reached and growth of the awarded contracts



Capacity in operation and under construction target of 3.3 gigawatts reached (+14% compared with 2023); Capacity in operation target of more than 2.5 gigawatts reached (+6% compared with 2023), including 157 megawatts added to the portfolio. Capacity under construction increases by 262 megawatts (+55%) to 742 megawatts.

Confirmation of 2024 EBITDA target after curtailment



Production curtailment in Brazil in the fourth quarter is in line with initial estimates12. During the third quarter of 2024, 510 GWh (39% of Brazilian production) were curtailed. Curtailment decreased in the fourth quarter, reaching 876 GWh over the full year 2024 (21% of Brazilian production and 16% of total production), thanks in particular to new measures implemented by the Brazilian grid operator (curtailment dispatching to various substations) and the commissioning of a new transmission line allowing to reinforce the grid; Voltalia thus confirms its 2024 EBITDA target after curtailment of around 215 million euros and is confident that the legal and contentious actions aiming at obtaining compensation will lead to a favourable outcome in the short and medium term.

LAUNCH OF A TRANSFORMATION PLAN AND 2027 PERSPECTIVES

Following the appointment of Robert Klein as Chief Executive Officer, Voltalia has initiated a strategic review of its activities in order to define and deploy a transformation plan called SPRING by 2025, aiming at creating sustainable conditions for profitable growth aligned with its mission.

This plan will take place in two phases, a first diagnostic phase, which should be completed by the first half of the year, followed by a second phase of implementation in the second half of 2025.

Voltalia is considering different scenarios that do not question its medium-term trajectory13 .

The review of the company's assets is ongoing. Voltalia plans to present the conclusions of this plan by the end of the first half of 2025, the details of this presentation will be communicated at a later date.

Next meeting: 2024 results , March 13, 2025 (before market opening)

PROSPECTIVE STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and expectations with respect to future financial results, events, operations, services, product development and potential, and statements regarding future performance. These forward-looking statements may often be identified by the words "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate" or "plan", as well as by other similar words. Although Voltalia's management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond Voltalia's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties inherent in the evolution of the selling price of electricity produced by Voltalia, the evolution of the regulatory environment in which Voltalia operates as well as the competitiveness of renewable energies and other factors that may affect the production capacity or profitability of Voltalia's production sites as well as those developed or identified in Voltalia's public filings with the Autorité des marchés financiers including those listed in section 2. 2 "Risk Factors" of Voltalia's 2023 Universal Registration Document filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers on April 12, 2024. Voltalia undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking information or statements, except as required by law.

Capacity in operation as of December 31, 2024

In MW Wind Solar Biomass Hydro Hybrid Dec. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Albania 140 140 140 Belgium 32 32 17 Brazil 773 742 12 1,528 1,484 Egypt 32 32 32 France 81 248 5 334 294 French Guiana 14 7 5 23 48 49 Greece 17 17 17 Hungary 24 24 14 Italy 23 23 18 Jordan 57 57 57 Netherlands 60 60 60 Portugal 88 88 74 Romania 14 14 3 Spain 28 28 23 United Kingdom 57 32 89 89 Total 854 1,577 7 9 67 2,514 2,370

Capacity under construction as of December 31, 2024

Name of the projet Capacity Technology Country Bolobedu 148 Solar South Africa Cafesoca 8 Hydro Brazil Clifton 45 Solar United Kingdom East gate 34 Solar United Kingdom Helexia 123 Solar Brazil Helexia 5 Solar Spain Helexia 26 Solar France Helexia 1 Solar Hungary Helexia 9 Solar Poland Helexia 1 Solar Romania Higher Stockbridge 45 Solar United Kingdom Le Deffend 6 Solar France Sarimay Solar 126 Solar Uzbekistan Seranon 8 Solar France Sinnamary (battery) 1 Storage French Guiana Sinnamary (SBE) 10 Biomass French Guiana Spitalla Solar 100 Solar Albania Terres Salées 11 Solar France Voltalia Mobility - Yusco 36 Solar France Total 742

Production as of December 31, 2024

In GWh Wind Solar Biomass Hydro Hybrid Dec. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Albania 258 258 1 Brazil 2,321 950 51 3,322 3,432 Egypt 74 74 74 France 176 86 9 271 315 French Guiana 16 34 51 55 Greece 29 29 25 Helexia Brazil 139 139 21 Helexia Europe 296 296 193 Jordan 130 130 122 Portugal 79 79 40 United Kingdom 56 56 60 Grand Total 2,497 2,114 34 9 51 4,706 4,336

Quarterly electricity production (Q4) 2024

In GWh Wind Solar Biomass Hydro Hybrid Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Albania 40 40 1 Brazil 820 294 14 1,128 1,111 Egypt 16 16 15 France 48 14 3 66 111 French Guiana 4 10 14 16 Greece 6 6 5 Helexia Brazil 54 54 7 Helexia Europe 51 51 30 Jordan 24 24 22 Portugal 11 11 15 United Kingdom 6 6 7 Grand Total 868 520 10 3 14 1,415 1,340

About Voltalia ( ) Voltalia is an international player in renewable energies. The Group produces and sells electricity from its wind, solar, hydro, biomass and storage facilities. It has 3.3 GW of capacity in operation and under construction, and a portfolio of projects under development with a total capacity of 17.2 GW.

Voltalia is also a service provider, supporting its renewable energy customers at every stage of their projects, from design to operation and maintenance.

A pioneer in the business market, Voltalia offers a comprehensive range of services to businesses, from the supply of green electricity to energy efficiency services and the local production of its own electricity.



With more than 2,000 employees in 20 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has the capacity to act globally on behalf of its customers.



Voltalia is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is included in the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid&Small indices. The company is also included, amongst others, in the MSCI ESG ratings and the Sustainalytics ratings. Voltalia

