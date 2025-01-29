(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Onpattro Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Onpattro Global Market Report 2025: An In-depth Analysis and Future Forecast

- The Business Research Company

What Size Has the Onpattro Market Achieved and What Size Is it Expected to Accomplish in the Future?

The dynamic growth of the Onpattro market has been exceptional in recent years, with a recorded XX HCAGR. The market size is expected to transition from a total of $XX million in 2024 to an amplified $XX million in 2025. The CAGR for this period is estimated to be XX%. Several influential factors such as rising health expenditure, the proliferation of research and development investments, growing public awareness of rare diseases, an ever-increasing population of elderly people and most vitally, the escalating prevalence of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis, are credited for the market's blossoming growth in this historic period.

Delving further into the future, from 2025 through to 2029, the Onpattro market size is projected to experience a remarkable forward momentum with an XX FCAGR. The experts forecast the market to achieve an impressive $XX million in 2029 at an estimated CAGR of XX%. Collaborations and licensing, a heightened frequency of chronic diseases, burgeoning biopharmaceutical collaborations, and an increasing prevalence of transthyretin amyloidosis, along with reinforced regulatory support, are poised to significantly fuel the market's growth in this forecasted period.

What are the Significant Drivers for the Current and Future Onpattro Market Growth?

The mounting prevalence of the rare genetic disorder, hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis, known as hATTR, is playing a crucial role in driving the growth of the Onpattro market. This disorder, in which mutated TTR proteins form harmful deposits affecting the heart and nerves, is experiencing increased diagnosis due to advanced genetic testing, improved diagnostics, and growing awareness. As a result, more cases are being diagnosed. The key drug, Onpattro, is employed in the treatment of hATTR by silencing the TTR gene, reducing the production of the amyloid protein, and ultimately curbing organ damage.

According to data from Verywell Health, a US-based health information platform, the global prevalence of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis fluctuates between 5,500 to 38,500 individuals. However, only a small fraction of these cases are diagnosed, signifying potential market growth.

Who are the Primary Players within the Onpattro Market?

Major players that have established their footprint in the Onpattro market include pharmaceutical giant Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. Their operations have significantly influenced the market's trajectory and will continue to impact its direction in the coming years.

What are the Emerging Trends Propelling the Onpattro Market?

One key trend instigating substantial growth in the Onpattro market involves pharmaceutical companies focusing on extending the drug's applications via supplemental drug applications. The aim is to broaden the drug's therapeutic reach and market potential by targeting new implications, populations, or formulations. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is a key player in this trend, having been accepted for a Supplemental New Drug Application sNDA for ONPATTRO patisiran which targets cardiomyopathy associated with transthyretin amyloidosis ATTR in February 2023.

How is the Onpattro Market Segmented and Geographically Distributed?

The Onpattro market spans across several segments:

1 By Clinical Indication: Hereditary Transthyretin-Mediated Amyloidosis, Wild-Type Transthyretin Amyloidosis, Other Transthyretin-Related Amyloidoses

2 By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

3 By End User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Home Healthcare Providers

From a geographical view, North America dominated the Onpattro market in 2024. Yet, Asia-Pacific bears considerable potential, anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other notable regions within the scope of this report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

