ANEW Healthcare Announces Sale To Reliant Healthcare

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ANEW Healthcare

ANEW Healthcare Sale

- ANEW HealthcareKANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ANEW Healthcare Management, a trusted name in senior care and healthcare management, is pleased to announce the sale of its operations to Reliant Healthcare. This strategic transition reflects ANEW Healthcare's commitment to ensuring the continued delivery of high-quality care for its residents and communities.The sale, finalized on 1/24/2024 marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the facilities under ANEW Healthcare's management. Reliant Healthcare, a recognized leader in senior living and healthcare services, shares ANEW Healthcare's dedication to compassionate, patient-centered care.Mark Hastings, CEO of ANEW Healthcare, stated:"We are confident that this transition to Reliant Healthcare is the best step forward for our residents, families, and staff. Reliant Healthcare's reputation for excellence ensures that the communities we have served will continue to thrive under their care. While this chapter for ANEW Healthcare is closing, we are proud of the legacy we leave behind."*ANEW Healthcare will continue to manage its facilities in Pleasanton and Cole Camp, Missouri, remaining steadfast in its mission to serve seniors in these communities with unparalleled care and support.Reliant Healthcare brings extensive experience in senior care and a commitment to innovation, ensuring that the facilities acquired will maintain and enhance their standards of care. The transition will also offer new opportunities for staff and residents alike, building on a foundation of trust and excellence established by ANEW Healthcare.About ANEW Healthcare ManagementANEW Healthcare Management is a Missouri-based organization specializing in senior care and healthcare management. Dedicated to enriching lives through compassionate care, ANEW Healthcare has served numerous communities with excellence.About Reliant HealthcareReliant Healthcare is a leading provider of senior living and healthcare services, committed to delivering innovative and high-quality care solutions. With a focus on fostering independence and well-being, Reliant Healthcare serves residents across multiple states with integrity and dedication.

Mark Hastings

ANEW Healthcare

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.