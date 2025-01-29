Gallopade International Announces Michael Longmeyer As New Chief Executive Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Longmeyer's connection to Gallopade spans four decades, beginning with his early appearance as a character in the company's popular "Real Kids! Real Places!" mystery series, authored by his mother, Carole Marsh Longmeyer, the company founder. Michael was born in Dekalb County, attended Georgia Tech, and graduated from East Carolina University with a degree in Computer Science. He grew up in the family business, honing his skills in printing and production, sales and marketing, and management. His professional journey within the organization has included roles as Vice President and Interactive Multimedia Software Developer, providing him with a comprehensive understanding of both the technical and business aspects of educational publishing.

Under Longmeyer's presidential tenure, Gallopade has experienced unprecedented growth, achieving over 1000% revenue expansion and significantly increasing its market presence. His leadership has been pivotal in transforming the company's educational offerings. He led the company in creating state standards-based Social Studies curricula, successfully implementing eight state adoptions, with more on the horizon, and developing comprehensive e-learning solutions for the company's education partners.

"Michael's appointment as CEO represents a natural progression in Gallopade's evolution," said Harold Rich, Gallopade's Director of Human Resources. "His deep-rooted understanding of our mission, combined with his proven ability to drive innovation and growth, positions Gallopade for continued success in the educational publishing landscape."

Throughout his career, Longmeyer has maintained an unwavering focus on enhancing students' educational outcomes while supporting teachers with effective instructional resources. This commitment has been instrumental in establishing Gallopade as a trusted leader in social studies curriculum development and children's publishing.

As CEO, Longmeyer will continue to guide Gallopade's strategic initiatives, focusing on technological innovation, market expansion, and the development of cutting-edge educational resources that meet the evolving needs of modern classrooms.

Gallopade International is a premier educational publishing company specializing in social studies curriculum and children's literature. For over 45 years, Gallopade has been committed to creating engaging, innovative learning materials that inspire students and support teachers in achieving their educational goals.

