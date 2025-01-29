Nucleotides Market Research Report 2025-2033: Analysis By Type, Technology, Form, Application And Region

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nucleotides by Type, Technology, Form, Application, and Region 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nucleotides market size reached USD 762.7 Million in 2024. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach USD 1.28 billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6% during 2025-2033. The rising demand for infant nutrition and the increasing use of animal feed are stimulating the market.

At present, there is a rise in the utilization of nucleotide supplements in dairy products, such as yogurt and condensed and powdered milk, across the globe. This, along with the growing availability of these supplements in the form of powdered fluids, represents one of the key factors driving the market.

Besides this, the increasing employment of nucleotides in nutraceuticals to treat conditions, such as poor nutrition, stress, and hypertension, is contributing to the growth of the market. In addition, the rising application of nucleotides in diagnostic research to diagnose the presence of various viral diseases and types of cancer is propelling the growth of the market.

Moreover, there is an increase in the demand for nucleotides in animal feed to maintain metabolism rates in livestock. This, coupled with the growing awareness among the masses about the harmful impacts of animal diseases, is positively influencing the market.

Apart from this, the escalating demand for nucleotides to enhance the recovery of intestinal epithelial cells, which helps boost the immunity system, is offering a positive market outlook. Additionally, the increasing usage of ribonucleotides in infant food formulations is bolstering the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global nucleotides market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2025-2033. The report has categorized the market based on type, technology, form and application.

Breakup by Type:



Food Grade

Lab Grade

Industry Grade Others

Breakup by Technology:



TaqMan Allelic Discrimination

Gene Chips and Microarrays

SNP by Pyrosequencing Others

Breakup by Form:



Liquid Powder

Breakup by Application:



Pharmaceutical

Food and Animal Feed Additives

Drug Discovery Others

Breakup by Region:



North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being CJ CheilJedang Corporation, Exotic Biosolutions, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Jena Bioscience GmbH, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Lallemand Inc., Meridian Bioscience Inc., Nanjing Biotogether Co. Ltd., Ohly GmbH (Associated British Foods plc), Promega Corporation, Starlake Bioscience Co. Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Kindly, note that this only represents a partial list of companies, and the complete list has been provided in the report.

Key Questions Answered in This Report



How has the global nucleotides market performed so far, and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global nucleotides market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the form?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global nucleotides market, and who are the key players? What is the degree of competition in the industry?

For more information about this report visit

