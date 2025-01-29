U.S. Battery Recycling Market Research Report 2015-2030 - Government Regulations Have Significantly Increased Demand For Battery Recycling Services

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Battery Recycling in the US - Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the U.S. battery recycling industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

The Battery Recycling Industry has experienced notable shifts driven by legislative pressures, fluctuating economic conditions and technological advancements. With an array of state and municipal regulations mandating or encouraging the recycling of battery waste, demand for these services has seen a significant boost. Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) laws and prohibitively high landfill tipping fees have particularly incentivized manufacturers and retailers to opt for recycling over traditional disposal methods.

Trends and Insights



Government regulations have significantly increased demand for battery recycling services. Laws such as Extended Producer Responsibility and landfill tipping fees make it expensive to dispose of batteries improperly, promoting recycling efforts.

Automotive lead-acid batteries are the most recycled in the US, with a nearly 100% recycling rate. Regulations and retailer participation ensure these batteries are properly disposed of, enhancing demand for the industry's services.

The Southeast has the largest concentration of battery recycling establishments in the country due in part to its significant population. Nearly a quarter of the US population lives here, fostering a high demand for the industry's services. Competition is primarily based on location and technical expertise. Battery recycling facilities must be located far away from residential and commercial areas but close enough to receive discarded batteries.

