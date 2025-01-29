South Africa: Message Of Goodwill By President Cyril Ramaphosa On The Commencement Of The Chinese Lunar New Year 2025
1/29/2025 10:18:20 AM
On behalf of the government and people of the Republic of South Africa, it is a unique pleasure for me to convey our warmest compliments to the Government and people of the People's Republic of China on the commencement of the Lunar New Year of the Snake on Wednesday, 29 January 2025.
We extend our good wishes to the Chinese community in South Africa including Chinese citizens who live in or are currently visiting our beautiful country. Similarly, we wish that the New Year will bring continued success to our Chinese trade and investment partners who are making an important contribution to our economy.
We are confident that, under the leadership of His Excellency President Xi Jinping, the Year of the Snake will sustain the People's Republic of China's standing as a formidable force for good and a source of wisdom and shared prosperity in the global family of nations.
May the celebration of Spring and the rebirth of nature be a symbol of the blossoming of even closer relations between our two nations under our All-Round Strategic Cooperative Partnership in a New Era.
