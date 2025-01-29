Growing QSR Chain Pokitomik Sees Explosive Growth With Text Marketing In 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pokitomik, a quick service fusion restaurant that combines Japanese, Hawaiian and Mexican cuisine, with 14 Southern California locations, has realized a 55% year over year growth in loyalty club members and over $500K in revenue directly attributed to text marketing efforts. The continued multi-year growth is the result of a mobile marketing strategy developed in collaboration with iVision Mobile, an LA-based text marketing provider .

"From the many different marketing and promotional tools we use, our text marketing and digital loyalty solution with iVision Mobile continues to be our number one revenue driver for the overall cost," said Arthur Arushunyan, Owner of the Pokitomik franchise. "In 2024, we experienced nearly 17 times return on investment using text messaging," he explains.

Pokitomik customers can join the loyalty club by entering their name, birthday and mobile number on a customized digital kiosk at checkout. Once they are members, they check in with each visit and earn points for every dollar spent. These points can be redeemed on future visits for discounts and free meals. Pokitomik also sends out weekly offers, including 10% off coupons on Tuesdays, and location-specific specials that are available throughout the year. "Tuesdays used to be a rather slow day for our business," explains Arthur. "However, since 2021 when we added iVision Mobile's software, it is now one of our busiest days of the week," he remarks.

"It is really impressive to see a client experience continued success with our technology," explains Omer Samiri, CEO of iVision Mobile. "Watching this client grow their business year over year and playing a direct role in that growth is a very rewarding experience and a testament to our solution."

About Pokitomik

Pokitomik is a quick serve restaurant franchise with 14 locations across Southern California. PokiTomik was created with the goal of providing people with healthy and wholesome ingredients for an affordable experience that sushi lovers will find refreshing and exciting. We take pride in our ingredients, and make it our mission to fuel our customers with the fun and flavor they crave. For more information, please visit .

About iVision Mobile

Since 2006, iVision Mobile has made it easy and affordable for small and medium sized businesses to implement digital loyalty and SMS text message marketing for their business. iVision Mobile empowers clients from local brick and mortar businesses to Fortune 500 companies. iVision Mobile's technology has helped power text marketing initiatives by NBA teams such as the Houston Rockets, Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers, and the Miami Heat, along with outdoor retail and entertainment venues such as The Grove in Los Angeles, and national and global brands such as KFC, Coca-Cola and Clorox. For more information, please visit .

