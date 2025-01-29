Concierge Auctions & Luxury Presence Announce Partnership To Enhance Digital & Auction Marketing For Real Estate Agents

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) World's leading luxury auction house becomes Preferred Auction Provider to innovative prop-tech startup with solutions to real estate professionals

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Concierge Auctions , the world's leading luxury real estate auction house, and Luxury Presence , an innovative prop-tech startup that provides real estate growth marketing solutions to more than 13,000 real estate professionals, have entered into a strategic co-marketing partnership. As the Preferred Auction Provider to Luxury Presence, the collaboration offers Luxury Presence's clients the ability to promote upcoming auctions, in addition to using the Concierge Auctions platform as a tool in the buying and selling of high-end listings. It also provides Concierge Auctions' expansive network of agents and brokers access to Luxury Presence's advanced website design, hosting, and SEO services. The combined offerings further enable real estate professionals to maximize their digital presence and engage high-net-worth buyers worldwide.

"As the auction tool for luxury property agents and the only real estate auction company to partner with a listing agent on every sale, we are thrilled to partner with Luxury Presence to further support our agents with best-in-class digital marketing solutions,” said Chad Roffers, CEO of Concierge Auctions. "This partnership underscores our commitment to providing cutting-edge resources to help our agents thrive in the digital landscape and reach their most discerning clients.”

As part of this partnership, Concierge Auctions and Luxury Presence will collaborate on marketing initiatives, leveraging their brands to promote exclusive, co-branded campaigns and resources. This integration highlights the powerful synergy between the two companies, showcasing the enhanced digital tools and market reach available to agents through this alliance.

"Partnering with Concierge Auctions allows us to bring our digital expertise to a broader audience of luxury agents,” said Malte Kramer, CEO of Luxury Presence. "Auctions build interest and competition for real estate in a finite time period, just as they do for expensive art, cars, yachts, and antiques. Together, we're creating new ways for agents to elevate their marketing capabilities and connect with clients in today's competitive market."

The partnership aligns both companies' visions to enhance the tools and technology available to real estate professionals, particularly in the luxury market. Already, Luxury Presence and Concierge Auctions have a number of high-profile clients in common, including Dawn McKenna of The Dawn McKenna Group of Coldwell Banker - the No. 1 ranked mega team in Illinois and the Midwest, the No. 3 in the nation within Coldwell Banker, as ranked by the Wall Street Journal's RealTrends 2024 and No. 1 luxury team in the United States in 2023 by Inman - and Seth O'Byrne of the O'Byrne Team Compass, named“Realtor of The Year” by the San Diego Association of Realtors, and star of the HGTV Show“Hot Properties.”

“The real estate industry has changed, which is why the resources provided by Luxury Presence and Concierge Auctions are so integral to my team,” O'Byrne said. "Agents working in this new environment require modern tools that can inspire tech-savvy clients to engage in new conversations about real estate. I'm excited to see how this new partnership between Concierge Auctions and Luxury Presence can generate new synergies that will benefit the O'Byrne Team.”

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby's brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since its inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction, and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry. It has committed to building more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.

About Luxury Presence

Luxury Presence is a Los Angeles-based proptech startup that provides growth marketing solutions to more than 13,000 agents, teams, and brokerages - including more than 30 of the Wall Street Journal's top 100 real estate agents. The company's award-winning real estate websites, expert marketing solutions, and AI-powered mobile platform help agents attract more business, work more efficiently, and impress their clients. Since launching in 2016, Luxury Presence has raised over $52 million. Its notable investors include Zillow Co-Founder Spencer Rascoff, real estate coach Tom Ferry, NBA champion Dirk Nowitzki, NFL pro Larry Fitzgerald, Switch Ventures, Toba Capital, and Bessemer Venture Partners. Luxury Presence has a sales and customer support office in Austin, TX. For more information, visit LuxuryPresence.

