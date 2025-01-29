ADP Named One Of Fortune's Most Admired Companiestm For 19Th Straight Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ROSELAND, N.J., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP, a leading global company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, has again been named by FORTUNE® magazine as one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" in 2025. This marks ADP's 19th consecutive year on the distinguished list, which considers performance and reputation in key areas including product and service quality, effectiveness in doing business globally and innovation.

"The world of work continues to transform at a rapid pace, which makes it even more gratifying to receive this esteemed recognition of our efforts to innovate and meet the changing needs of our clients," said Maria Black, president and chief executive officer of ADP. "As new technology helps to simplify work, we remain committed to empowering employers to engage their workers in ways that unlock their innate ability to collaborate, create and problem-solve. It's those powerful skills that inspire us to design solutions that will elevate human potential and drive meaningful outcomes for our clients and their people."

FORTUNE collaborates with partner Korn Ferry on this corporate reputation survey, which evaluates approximately 1,500 companies, including the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue and non-U.S. companies in the FORTUNE Global 500TM database with revenues of $10 billion or more. Korn Ferry surveyed 650 companies from 30 countries to select the largest for each industry. To determine the best-regarded companies, Korn Ferry asks executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on criteria from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. A company's score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed.

The complete list appears in the February/March 2025 issue of the magazine, available on newsstands beginning February 18. To learn more about FORTUNE magazine's list of the "World's Most Admired Companies," please visit here . Learn more about ADP at ADP .

ADP was also recently named to The Wall Street Journal's Management Top 250 .

