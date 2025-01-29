SPX FLOW And Siemens Collaborate On Revolutionary Digital Twin And AI Product Design

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) At MxD, SPX FLOW and Siemens are demonstrating the transformative potential of digital twin technology. This is further enhanced by industrial 5G connectivity and modular production using software-defined Module Type Package (MTP) concepts, showcased through an automated mixing tank with an associated digital twin.

This collaboration combines SPX FLOW's fluid processing solutions (including mixers, pumps and valves) and expertise with Siemens' IoT connectivity solutions and Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) simulation capabilities to create a digital twin (a precise virtual replica of the physical systems) of an autonomous mixing tank concept. This enables users to design, test, and optimize fluid systems virtually, mitigate risks, improve efficiency and accelerate innovation.

SPX FLOW helps enable Siemens to demonstrate the transformative potential of its virtual simulation technologies, whereby creating a digital twin of a flexible, autonomous production process, manufacturers can optimize production, validate throughput, and boost efficiency and flexibility when compared to traditional fixed production lines. This innovative approach also allows for continuous mixing of materials or ingredients while the Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) navigates the plant, ensuring optimal production capacity and quality.

"Our innovative fluid technologies combined with simulation-based digital twins and AI-driven modeling enables us to deliver faster, customer-focused solutions," said Tyrone Jeffers, SPX FLOW Vice President of Global Manufacturing and Supply Chain. "Together with Siemens, we are prioritizing flexibility, efficiency, and sustainability, paving the way for a new era of manufacturing excellence."

Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) modeling and IoT conditional monitoring support SPX FLOW's product development by:



Accelerating Innovation: Reducing modeling time while improving precision.

Improving Efficiency: Refining designs with enhanced flow analysis.



Integrating Seamlessly: Aligning digital twins with real-world applications.

Smart Products: Leveraging IoT conditional monitoring to optimize equipment performance and enable predictive maintenance.

"This collaboration is a win for us and a huge win for our industrial customers," said Del Costy, Managing Director, Americas, Siemens Digital Industries Software. "Working together with SPX FLOW and harnessing the power of live connections between the physical and digital worlds in digital twin models, we are helping customers to achieve faster time to market, optimize system performance, reduce costs and resource usage, and deliver tailored, application-specific solutions to meet their unique needs."

About SPX FLOW, Inc.

Based in Charlotte, N.C., SPX FLOW, Inc. improves the world through innovative and sustainable solutions. The company's product offering is concentrated in process technologies that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer and other activities that are integral to processes performed across a wide variety of nutrition, health, and industrial markets. SPX FLOW has operations in more than 25 countries and sales in more than 140 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit .

