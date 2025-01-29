Polar Leasing Expands Operations With Strategic Texas Distribution Facility

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Wayne, IN, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polar Leasing Company, North America's leading provider of electric, validated outdoor rental walk-in freezers and refrigeration units , announces the groundbreaking of a new distribution hub in Texas.

Located in Temple, Texas, the 12,800 sq. ft. facility is strategically positioned to service the company's customers and freight partners located in the south-central portion of the U.S. This is the second Polar Leasing hub to be announced within the last two months. The company announced a Florida facility last year.

“This is another major milestone that we're incredibly proud of at Polar Leasing,” says President Bart Tippmann.“We started the business more than two decades ago when we saw a gap in the marketplace for high-quality walk-in freezers and refrigeration units available on a rental basis,” Tippmann says.“To grow from our Fort Wayne headquarters into a second hub is tremendous, representing our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of service and unit quality for our customers."

The Temple facility's location was carefully selected for its proximity to major transportation routes, enabling efficient coordination with PLC's depot network and freight partners. Tippmann says the new hub provides customers with access to newer walk-in refrigerated and freezer units quicker than previously available.

Polar Leasing's walk-in units serve a variety of industries, including foodservice, hospitality, pharmaceutical, education, and healthcare facilities. The outdoor walk-in freezer and refrigerator rentals arrive pre-assembled and ready to operate with a simple electrical connection.

Made in America, these walk-ins feature a 100% seamless fiberglass design that provides a continuous surface that maintains insulation integrity while preventing moisture damage and bacterial growth. All corners are rounded for optimal sanitation, and the NSF-approved flooring system features a non-slip, durable finish. The seamless construction allows for easy cleaning without compromising insulation.

For more information about Polar Leasing and its rental options, call 877-428-2532, or visit polarleasing.com .

About Polar Leasing

In early 2002, Polar Leasing Company, Inc., was created by Polar King to accommodate the growing demand for walk-in refrigeration rentals. Polar Leasing offers the largest all-electric fleet of temporary refrigeration in North America, with nearly 100 distribution depots and a 24/7 service hotline. For more information, visit or contact Polar Leasing, 4410 New Haven Ave, Fort Wayne, IN 46803 USA. In an emergency, call 866-574-4573 or contact ... .

