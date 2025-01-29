Vcita Enhances SMB Client Communication With Automatic AI Reply Functionality Within Its AI-Powered CRM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AI Reply is designed to save SMB owners time by leveraging their business's unique data to handle customer inquiries efficiently and effortlessly

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- vcita , the SMB for SMBs and organizations that serve them, announced today that it is introducing additional AI functionality, this time to its customer relationship management software (CRM), further establishing the company as a pioneer in implementing AI into SMB's everyday operations. The recently added AI CRM capability scans client conversations and uses the business data found on vcita's platform to craft detailed and helpful answers to client inquiries. These AI-generated replies empower SMBs to respond faster, and provide detailed and professional answers that accelerate the sales process and increase customer satisfaction.

vcita is adding valuable AI capabilities to the company's CRM product, designed for small business owners. These capabilities empower SMBs to efficiently offer highly personalized service to their clients, respond faster to client inquiries, and save precious time.

This recent development reflects vcita's approach towards AI serving as a strategic ally and an invaluable extension of a small business's team. vcita's newest AI functionality can access data found on the SMB's account and leverage details such as offered services, location, pricing, opening hours, documents, appointments, and payments. Common use cases recorded by SMB users so far include AI generating responses to inquiries about pricing and the type of services offered by the business. Once the response is generated, businesses are given the opportunity to tweak it and gradually build trust and confidence in AI so it can eventually answer on their behalf without requiring human intervention.

"Small businesses are perfectly positioned to benefit from AI, and we're excited to introduce solutions that simplify their daily operations," said Itzik Levy, CEO and founder of vcita. "For SMBs – where every customer interaction matters – delivering excellent customer service is crucial. However, juggling customer service alongside countless other responsibilities can be a significant challenge for small business owners."

"By incorporating AI into their customer service, SMBs can respond faster to incoming leads, and enhance customer satisfaction by providing instant, 24/7 responses to routine inquiries. This elevates the customer experience and frees up valuable time for business owners to focus on their area of expertise," continued Levy. "This is only the beginning of what we believe AI can do for SMBs, and we are fully invested in further harnessing AI for the benefit of the SMB in the near future."

This release is part of vcita's series of AI features launched to the SMB market, which began with the launch of BizAI , the first AI-powered SMB business advisor, in August 2023. BizAI leverages public data, combined with business-specific data aggregated on the vcita platform, to serve hyper-relevant actionable advice to SMB users. As a partner-first company, vcita is also committed to making its AI technology available to its partners, providing the infrastructure for SMB-facing organizations to bring their own AI propositions to their SMB clients.

About vcita

vcita is an SMB tech company dedicated to helping small and medium businesses thrive in today's digital world by providing them with the tools to manage and grow their business. With vcita's solution, small businesses can manage all aspects of their day-to-day operations and client engagement including scheduling, billing, payment collection, client management, email and SMS marketing. inTandem by vcita is a platform designed to serve the needs of SMB service providers, offering a customizable, white-label, platform that allows organizations that serve SMBs to bring their clients all the essential vcita tools under their own brand. With inTandem, partners can deliver great service and value to their SMB customers and unlock new revenue streams, reduce churn, and increase customer loyalty. With hundreds of thousands of small business users worldwide and partnerships including marketing agencies, banks, financial service providers, telcos, MSPs, and fintechs, vcita delivers an innovative digital solution uniquely designed to serve the needs of SMBs and the companies that support them.

