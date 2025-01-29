March In January

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Ever since the two weeks of intense cold in December, temperature in Kashmir has fluctuated wildly but has remained largely warm. So much so that January is feeling like March. The weather has largely been sunny and warm yet again in the valley with the day temperature climbing many notches above normal. This is an unusual turn in weather in the region and is attributed to climate change. However, these erratic changes in the temperature aren't just limited to Kashmir, other parts of the country are also experiencing similar changes. The national capital Delhi has also been experiencing unusually warm days. On January 23, the metropolis witnessed the warmest January day in six years at 26.1 degrees Celsius.

The unseasonably warm weather has become now a recurring phenomenon the world over. Last year in April, millions of people across South Asia faced sweltering temperatures. Severe heatwaves in India during this period caused about 110 reported deaths due to heatstroke. The intermittent heatwaves have been a cause of deep concern both globally as well as in South Asia. According to UNICEF, four times as many South Asian children could be exposed to extreme heatwaves in the 2050s. However, frequent warm weather in the cold regions like Kashmir should be of even greater concern. This is a serious development as the rise in temperature could lead to early melting of snow in high altitudes. The onset of early warmth could thus potentially disrupt our agriculture as it will elsewhere in the country and the world.

One can only hope that this year doesn't become a repeat of the last year. In 2024, Kashmir had a surprisingly warm March and April, the two months which otherwise used to be drenched in rain and the consequent cold. India and Pakistan suffered extreme heatwaves. The unusual rise in temperature across the globe has already caused deep concern about the creeping climate change, which is changing the nature of the seasons. Though this should cause alarm, it isn't. Or at least to the extent where it could matter. India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh between them are home to around 1.7 billion people and any disruption in the climate pattern could severely impact them. So, the three countries, as well as other countries in the region need to wake up and work toward a global response to the looming catastrophe. But the factors causing climate change are global in nature and so any effort to reverse the damage has to be backed by the world. And this should be done sooner than later. The time is running out fast.

