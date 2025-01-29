Thea Energy Announces Peer-Reviewed Publications Outlining The Planar Coil Stellarator Approach For Commercial Fusion Energy

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Four publications in the journal Nuclear Fusion detail the Company's system architecture and its ability to address historical limitations of the stellarator

KEARNY, N.J., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thea Energy, Inc., a fusion company advancing the stellarator for the commercialization of a carbon-free and abundant source of energy, today announced four peer-reviewed publications in the journal Nuclear Fusion. These papers together support the planar coil stellarator as a scalable, maintainable, and simpler approach to commercial fusion energy, with an additional real-world use case as a neutron source. The articles are accessible on the Company's website under“Presentations & Publications” and via Nuclear Fusion .

These papers detail the practical advantages of the planar coil stellarator as well as the methods used to design the planar (i.e. flat) magnetic coils, allowing for a commercial maintenance scheme. Thea Energy also shares new results in the papers on the simulated and optimized performance of Eos, the Company's first integrated fusion system that will be constructed and operated later this decade. Thea Energy is designing Eos, based on the same planar coil stellarator architecture, to produce tritium, a vital fusion fuel isotope. The papers also discuss the ability of the Eos stellarator magnetic field to confine energetic plasma particles, heating the plasma and sustaining fusion.

“Complex, 3D magnet coils have limited prior generations of stellarators, making them extremely difficult to build and maintain,” said David Gates, Ph.D., co-founder and chief technology officer of Thea Energy.“These results are a part of a new era for stellarator systems. Eos will serve as an important technology test bed that will also breed tritium for commercial use. Eos will leverage simpler coils as well as a software control layer, allowing future fusion power plants to be built and deployed on-the-grid at scale. As the team starts to construct Eos, we look forward to further expanding these findings, while at the same time increasing the fidelity of our models.”

Brian Berzin, co-founder and chief executive officer of Thea Energy, added,“Thea Energy is advancing a system architecture that from the beginning focused on real-world use and practicality, further outlined in these papers. The team's hard work to complete this cohort of publications is a major milestone, motivated by the opportunity to share details with the broader scientific community on what makes the planar coil stellarator such a transformative approach. Peer-reviewed research is fundamental to the rapidly advancing fusion industry, and it is our intention to continue to publish our results.”

Key takeaways from “Stellarator fusion systems enabled by arrays of planar coils”:



Planar coil stellarators can use systems of simpler coils to produce the magnetic fields required to confine plasmas while leveraging key advantages in terms of manufacturability, controllability, and maintainability. These benefits are crucial to a commercial fusion power plant architecture. Thea Energy will build and utilize the first planar coil stellarator system as a neutron source, named Eos. The Company will scale and deploy a subsequent planar coil stellarator system as a fusion pilot plant, named Helios. Helios is approximately twice the linear dimension of the Eos neutron source stellarator and is being designed to generate net electric power in steady state.

Key takeaways from “Coil optimization methods for a planar coil stellarator”:



The planar coil stellarator architecture uses two types of coils, encircling coils and shaping coils. These simpler coils can produce a specific stellarator magnetic field with sufficient precision to confine a fusion plasma in the same way as a set of more complex, 3D stellarator coils for an equivalent equilibrium, subject to realistic engineering constraints. The planar coil stellarator approach enables large system sectors designed for removal between the encircling coils, providing a sector maintenance capability.

Key takeaways from “The scoping, design, and plasma physics optimization of the Eos neutron source stellarator”:



The Thea Energy team utilized coupled plasma physics models to downselect an optimal design for Eos to a medium-sized facility with required electric power of less than 40 MW. Eos will have the ability to produce tritium at a rate in line with current commercial methods of production, approximately 0.2 grams/day or 70 grams/year.

Key takeaways from “Fast ion confinement in quasi-axisymmetric stellarator equilibria”:



The Company's electromagnetic coils are designed to confine energetic plasma particles. High-fidelity supercomputer simulation verifies that the intended Eos magnetic field is efficient at this confinement, and that the Eos system will be capable of producing tritium using deuterium-deuterium fusion. The analysis also validates that the Helios design will confine enough fusion products to produce net energy, and the simulation work points to future analysis for further improving this confinement, increasing the efficiency of the power plant.

The simulations presented in“Coil optimization methods for a planar coil stellarator” and“Fast ion confinement in quasi-axisymmetric stellarator equilibria” were performed on computational resources managed and supported by Princeton Research Computing, a consortium of groups including the Princeton Institute for Computational Science and Engineering (“PICSciE”) and the Office of Information Technology's High Performance Computing Center and Visualization Laboratory at Princeton University.

Work highlighted in“The scoping, design, and plasma physics optimization of the Eos neutron source stellarator” and“Fast ion confinement in quasi-axisymmetric stellarator equilibria” was partially funded by an INFUSE award given in round 2022b and carried out in collaboration with researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy's Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory, which is managed by Princeton University.

About Thea Energy, Inc.

Thea Energy, Inc. is building an economical and scalable fusion energy system utilizing arrays of mass-manufacturable magnets and dynamic software controls. Commercial fusion energy can uniquely provide an abundant source of zero-emission power for a sustainable future. Thea Energy is leveraging recent breakthroughs in computation and controls to reinvent the stellarator, a scientifically mature form of magnetic fusion technology. Thea Energy was founded in 2022 as a spin-out of the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory and Princeton University, where the stellarator was originally invented. Thea Energy is currently designing its first integrated fusion system, Eos, based on its planar coil stellarator architecture which will produce fusion neutrons at scale and in steady state. To learn more about Thea Energy's mission to create a limitless source of zero-emission energy for a sustainable future, visit and follow us on X and LinkedIn .

