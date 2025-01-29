Kuwait Hosts New Round Of Political Consultations With Poland

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Deputy Foreign Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Foreign Affairs hosted his Polish counterpart Andrzej Szejna for a fourth round of consultations on Wednesday Both sides discussed ways to enhance the friendly relations in various areas as well as regional and international issues of common concern. The cordial talks showed that both countries hold similar views on various issues and share the desire to push the bilateral relations to a new height. (end) amh

