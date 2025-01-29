Kuwait Hosts New Round Of Political Consultations With Poland
Date
1/29/2025 8:18:40 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Deputy Foreign Minister sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah Foreign Affairs hosted his Polish counterpart Andrzej Szejna for a fourth round of Political consultations on Wednesday
Both sides discussed ways to enhance the friendly relations in various areas as well as regional and international issues of common concern.
The cordial talks showed that both countries hold similar views on various issues and share the desire to push the bilateral relations to a new height. (end)
amh
MENAFN29012025000071011013ID1109143618
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.