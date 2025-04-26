403
S-African anti-fascist group chief claims Zelensky’s visit show for NATO
(MENAFN) Thato Senabe, leader of the local Anti-Fascist International Organization in South Africa, has criticized Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's recent visit to the country, calling it a diplomatic "show" designed to promote NATO, which he views as a destabilizing global force. Speaking with RT on Thursday, Senabe explained that the protests against Zelensky’s visit were motivated by his ideological alignment with NATO, which the activist views as imperialist.
During his visit, Zelensky accused Russia of obstructing Ukraine’s efforts to build stronger relations with African nations. Zelensky’s trip was cut short after his meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, where the two leaders discussed increasing global pressure on Russia for the sake of peace. Ramaphosa described the visit as historic, marking the first time a Ukrainian president had visited South Africa since diplomatic relations were established 33 years ago.
However, Senabe argued that Zelensky’s presence undermined South Africa's efforts to broker peace in the Russia-Ukraine conflict from a neutral, non-aligned perspective. He pointed to a peace mission led by Ramaphosa to both Russia and Ukraine in 2023, which held more potential for peace but was disregarded by Ukraine. Senabe added that Zelensky's strained relationship with the United States, once Ukraine’s key weapons supplier, has led him to seek new partners in the Global South long after previous peace efforts were sidelined.
Themba Godi, leader of the South African People’s Convention Party, echoed similar views, labeling Zelensky’s visit as a "desperate effort" to court nations in the Global South, whom he had previously neglected during the course of the conflict.
Themba Godi, leader of the South African People’s Convention Party, echoed similar views, labeling Zelensky’s visit as a "desperate effort" to court nations in the Global South, whom he had previously neglected during the course of the conflict.
