Special Olympics Georgia To Host The 2025 State Indoor Winter Games & Southeast Powerlifting

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Special Georgia (SOGA) will host the 2025 State Indoor Winter Games on Friday, January 31st, and Saturday, February 1st at the LakePoint Sports Complex and several other locations across Cobb and Bartow Counties. SOGA is excited to welcome all athletes, coaches, Unified partners, sponsors, and volunteers. from across the state will experience friendly competition in Artistic Gymnastics, Basketball, Bowling, Pickleball, Individual Skills, and Powerlifting.



The Southeast Powerlifting event hosted by SOGA will occur on Saturday, February 1st at Kennesaw State University's Marietta Campus. Athletes will compete from across the state of Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, exhibiting skills in Deadlift, Bench Press, Squat, Push/Pull, and Full Power.



Olympic Town will commence on Saturday, February 1st from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at LakePoint Sports Complex on court 10. Athletes will also complete multiple free Healthy Athletes screenings including Strong Minds, Special Smiles, Opening Eyes and Healthy Hearing!



Special Olympics Georgia would like to thank our State Sponsors: Publix, Dunwoody Country Club, Marlow's Tavern, Winter Construction, Knights of Columbus, and The Coca-Cola Company for their dedicated support and loyalty to our athletes.



Special Olympics Georgia would also like to recognize the Presenting Sponsors for the 2025 State Indoor Winter Games: Winter Construction & RockitTM Apple



For more information on State Indoor Winter Games & Southeast Powerlifting, contact Director of Sports, Liz Smith, at ....



About Special Olympics Georgia (SOGA)

SOGA provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for 18,546 children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in the sharing of gifts, skills, and friendships with their families, other Special Olympics athletes, and the community. For more information, visit.





