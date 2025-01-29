Two Games Held As Part Of Azerbaijan Basketball Cup
The new season has started in the Azerbaijan basketball Cup,
Azernews reports. Two matches were organized on
the first match day of the 1/8 finals.
"NTD BH" secured a victory over "Lankaran" with a score of
87:73. The game took place at Lankaran Olympic Sports Complex.
Meanwhile, the match between "Guba" and "Absheron" played at the
Olympic Sports Complex ended with the hosts winning 96:94.
Founded in 1992, the Azerbaijani Basketball Federation (ABF) has
played a major role in the development of basketball in the
country.
In 1994, ABF became a full member of the International
Basketball Federation (FIBA) making it possible for national
basketball teams to join international competitions.
In 1995, Azerbaijan won an international basketball match held
in Baku.
In 2006, men's basketball ranked first at the FIBA European
Development Cup in Albania.
Four years later, the national team became first at Novruz- 2010
International basketball tournament.
Azerbaijani basketball players also grabbed two medals at the
5th Islamic Solidarity Games.
The team won one gold and one silver medal for Azerbaijan.
Basketball in Azerbaijan will continue to grow and improve,
attracting more sports fans.
