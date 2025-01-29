AXIL Announces Next Generation Of Over-The-Ear Hearing Protection And Enhancement Products

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New MX Series is the next evolution in advanced earmuffs for ultimate comfort, functionality, and performance

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIL Brands, Inc. (“AXIL” or the“Company”)(NYSE American: AXIL), a leader in innovative hearing protection, hearing enhancement, and Bluetooth®/wireless technology, announces the launch of its MX Series Earmuff line. Designed to meet the diverse needs of outdoor enthusiasts, professionals, and hobbyists, the new line introduces three state-of-the-art models:



MX Passive : Delivers top-tier passive noise reduction for best-in-class hearing protection



MX Electronic : Combines electronic hearing enhancement with automatic noise protection for a seamless experience

MX PRO : The pinnacle of innovation, featuring electronic hearing amplification, Bluetooth® wireless audio, automatic noise protection, and a 3.5mm audio jack for two-way communication



Each model comes with interchangeable plates on the outer cups, enabling users to easily switch between colors and designs for functional or aesthetic purposes. Whether a user chooses safety orange, tactical camouflage, the American flag pattern, black camo, or even apocalypse zombie designs, just to name some design choices, the MX Earmuff line offers endless customization. This feature also allows retailers to stock fewer products while providing a wide variety of color options, streamlining inventory management and enhancing the customer experience.

Additional features of the MX Series Earmuffs:



Innovative Design: The compact and modern design delivers the most comfortable approach to wearing earmuffs while maintaining bold brand appeal.



Superior Comfort: The light-weight design streamlines the effectiveness and comfort for all-day use across a wide range of activities. MX Earmuffs come with multiple pad selections to customize your comfort.



Exceptional Performance: The premium materials used in the construction of the MX Series Earmuffs, along with their rugged, yet refined, construction, ensures high performance in the most demanding environments.



Interchangeable Plates: MX Plates offer the ultimate solution for customizable options for functional and aesthetic purposes.

Eco-Friendly Packaging: The product is packaged in recyclable materials, reflecting the dedication of AXIL Brands, Inc. to environmental responsibility and sustainability.



“The MX series sets a new standard for hearing protection and enhancement with improved circuitry that delivers superior sound clarity, reliable noise reduction, and seamless Bluetooth audio integration. This all comes in the most compact form factor available on the market,” commented Tyler Smith, AXIL's National Director of Sales.

The MX Series Earmuffs are expected to be available for purchase on AXIL's website, , starting on February 15, 2025 and at select global retailers starting on March 15, 2025.

About AXIL Brands

AXIL Brands (NYSE American: AXIL) is an emerging global consumer products company. The Company is a manufacturer and marketer of premium hearing enhancement and protection products, including ear plugs, earmuffs, and ear buds, under the AXIL® brand and premium hair and skincare products under its in-house Reviv3® brand - selling products in the United States, Canada, the European Union, and throughout Asia.

To learn more, please visit the Company's AXIL® website at and its Reviv3® website at

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“expect,”“continue,”“will,”“prepare,”“should,” and“focus,” among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available information, and management's beliefs, projections, and current expectations, and are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control and may cause the Company's results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things: (i) the Company's ability to grow its net sales and operations, including developing new products and expanding internationally, and perform in accordance with any guidance; (ii) our ability to generate sufficient revenue to support the Company's operations and to raise additional funds or obtain other forms of financing as needed on acceptable terms, or at all; (iii) potential difficulties or delays the Company may experience in implementing its cost savings and efficiency initiatives; (iv) the Company's ability to compete effectively with other hair and skincare companies and hearing enhancement and protection companies; (v) the concentration of the Company's customers, potentially increasing the negative impact to the Company by changing purchasing or selling patterns; (vi) changes in laws or regulations in the United States and/or in other major markets, such as China, in which the Company operates, including, without limitation, with respect to taxes, tariffs, trade policies or product safety, which may increase the Company product costs and other costs of doing business, and reduce the Company's earnings; (vii) the Company's ability to engage in strategic partnerships and expand its distribution and retail channels; and (viii) the impact of unstable market and general economic conditions on the Company's business, financial condition and stock price, including inflationary cost pressures, the possibility of an economic recession and other macroeconomic factors, geopolitical events, and uncertainty, decreased discretionary consumer spending, supply chain disruptions and constraints, labor shortages, ongoing economic disruption, including the effects of the Ukraine-Russia conflict and the Israel-Hamas conflict, and other downturns in the business cycle or the economy. There can be no assurance as to any of these matters, and potential investors are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements. Other important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Investor Relations:

CORE IR

(516) 222-2560

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at