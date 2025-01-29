Michigan Economic Development Corporation Unveils“Michigan's Roadmap To A Sustainable World” Short Film During WEF

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Michigan is leading in sustainability through business and policy, which is creating more opportunities for investment, job creation and cleaner communities for our citizens” - MEDC CEO Quentin L. Messer Jr, MI, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) unveiled 'Michigan's Roadmap to a Sustainable World,' a short on the state's leadership and initiatives in clean and sustainability.



Michigan is a key player in the global fight against climate change due to its combination of industrial prowess, R&D-friendly environment and commitment to sustainability through ambitious statewide targets. The film highlights these strengths by the Great Lakes State, including its partnership with cutting-edge companies that share similar sustainability goals such as Australian-based company Fortescue Zero and innovation accelerator Orange Sparkle Ball.



“We must ensure we are creating a cleaner, more sustainable planet for future generations not just here in Michigan, but around the globe,” said MEDC CEO Quentin L. Messer Jr.“Michigan is leading in sustainability through business and policy, which is creating more opportunities for investment, job creation and cleaner communities for our citizens.”



In April 2022, Michigan introduced the MI Healthy Climate Plan , which lays out a pathway for the state to reach 100% carbon neutrality by 2050. Cory Connolly, Chief Climate Officer for the State of Michigan, speaks to the plan's goal to avert the worst impacts of the climate crisis, create good-paying jobs and build a healthier, more prosperous, equitable and sustainable state for all Michiganders.



Michigan leads the nation in clean energy funding through the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), is No. 1 in the nation for hydrogen investment and is a top state for CHIPS Act funding in clean technologies such as semiconductors.



As the clean energy sector grows in Michigan, so too must the talent pipeline. Throughout the film, Hilary Doe, Chief Growth Officer for the State of Michigan, highlights Michigan's robust STEAM talent pool, along with efforts to attract leading minds who want to do purpose-driven work. This includes a robust recruiting effort of talent from, in and outside the state, as well as the establishment of reskilling and upskilling programs for professionals to transition their skills from adjacent industries, such as automotive to clean energy. This also includes working with higher education institutions to create new college programs aligned with evolving industry needs.



The film aligns with the themes for the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Switzerland addressing the most pressing global and regional challenges of climate change.



