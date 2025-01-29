Benefit Cosmetics Unveils Its New Mascara Innovation: Badgal Bounce Mascara!
New BADgal BOUNCE, Fuller, Fluffier Volumizing Mascara
Get pumped for bouncy, volumized lashes with BADgal BOUNCE . The custom-engineered dual-sided brush and buildable formula create lashes that look full, fluffy & lifted all day.
24-hour volume & lift
Builds effortlessly & feels weightless
Smudge-proof & transfer-proof
Clump-proof & flake-proof
THAT BADGAL REPUTATION
93% said lashes look fuller
93% said lashes look fluffy
93% said it gives instant lift
95% said lashes look evenly separated
BADGALS LOVE GOOD-FOR-LASH INGREDIENTS
Linden Bud Extract helps lashes look fuller
Rice Wax helps separate & define lashes and visibly boosts long-lasting lift
Provitamin B5 helps lashes feel conditioned
Castor Seed Oil helps nourish lashes
GET IT ON
Apply to lashes & build as desired with either side of the brush - you choose!
Available at Benefit Boutiques & exclusively at Sephora
