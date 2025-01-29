Benefit Cosmetics Unveils Its New Mascara Innovation: Badgal Bounce Mascara!

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)





New BADgal BOUNCE, Fuller, Fluffier Volumizing Mascara

Get pumped for bouncy, volumized lashes with BADgal BOUNCE . The custom-engineered dual-sided brush and buildable formula create lashes that look full, fluffy & lifted all day.



24-hour volume & lift

Builds effortlessly & feels weightless

Smudge-proof & transfer-proof Clump-proof & flake-proof



THAT BADGAL REPUTATION



93% said lashes look fuller

93% said lashes look fluffy

93% said it gives instant lift 95% said lashes look evenly separated



BADGALS LOVE GOOD-FOR-LASH INGREDIENTS



Linden Bud Extract helps lashes look fuller

Rice Wax helps separate & define lashes and visibly boosts long-lasting lift

Provitamin B5 helps lashes feel conditioned Castor Seed Oil helps nourish lashes









GET IT ON

Apply to lashes & build as desired with either side of the brush - you choose!







Available at Benefit Boutiques & exclusively at Sephora