Benefit Cosmetics Unveils Its New Mascara Innovation: Badgal Bounce Mascara!


1/29/2025 6:18:14 AM

New BADgal BOUNCE, Fuller, Fluffier Volumizing Mascara

Get pumped for bouncy, volumized lashes with BADgal BOUNCE . The custom-engineered dual-sided brush and buildable formula create lashes that look full, fluffy & lifted all day.

  • 24-hour volume & lift
  • Builds effortlessly & feels weightless
  • Smudge-proof & transfer-proof
  • Clump-proof & flake-proof


THAT BADGAL REPUTATION

  • 93% said lashes look fuller
  • 93% said lashes look fluffy
  • 93% said it gives instant lift
  • 95% said lashes look evenly separated


BADGALS LOVE GOOD-FOR-LASH INGREDIENTS

  • Linden Bud Extract helps lashes look fuller
  • Rice Wax helps separate & define lashes and visibly boosts long-lasting lift
  • Provitamin B5 helps lashes feel conditioned
  • Castor Seed Oil helps nourish lashes


GET IT ON

Apply to lashes & build as desired with either side of the brush - you choose!


Available at Benefit Boutiques & exclusively at Sephora

