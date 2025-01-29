Calsoft Partners With Segmind For AI-Driven Visual Asset Creation In E-Commerce

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Calsoft announces a strategic partnership with Segmind, a cloud orchestration specializing in generative AI for visual media.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Calsoft partners with Segmind to further advance the innovation and accessibility of AI-driven visual media creation (text to image and stable diffusion) for e-commerce companies. This would allow e-commerce companies to streamline the creation of visual assets and lifestyle images using Generative AI models, reducing costs and accelerating speed to market.

E-commerce businesses often face challenges in producing high-quality visual content quickly and cost-effectively. Through this partnership, Calsoft's deep expertise in AI/ML and digital transformation will combine with Segmind's state-of-the-art Generative AI models and Pixelflow, its no-code workflow builder. Together, innovative solutions will be delivered to help clients generate visually compelling assets with minimal effort and time.>>

“This is a great partnership and a great opportunity for all stakeholders. E-commerce companies need the quick turnaround of easy visual asset creation with high availability, accessibility, usability, replicability, and scalability. That's the expectations from this partnership of Calsoft and Segmind – and it's exciting.”

-Anshul Bhide, Practice Head – AI, Calsoft Inc.

“We are excited to work together with Calsoft to accelerate the development of new and innovative workflows on Pixelflow for their clients and ours. The landscape of cost-effective AI-led visual asset creation can give a leg-up to the e-commerce industry, supporting their agile and dynamic business network to create engaging end-user (consumer) experiences in a timely manner.”

-Rohit Rao, Segmind CEO



About Calsoft

Calsoft is a leading technology-first partner providing digital and product engineering services. For over 25 years, Calsoft has been helping its customers solve business challenges using advanced technologies across storage, virtualization, networking, security, cloud, AI/ML, IoT, and telecommunications domains. Calsoft's expertise spans industry verticals, delivering tailored solutions that drive operational efficiency and growth. Our solution accelerators and frameworks augment go-to-market plans and expedite product launches to meet customers.

About Segmind

Segmind is a cloud orchestration platform specializing in generative AI for visual media. Offering APIs and tools for developers, Segmind enables seamless integration of AI capabilities into applications. The platform provides access to various AI models, including text-to-image, image-to-image, and language models, with a focus on enhancing control over AI-generated outputs and simplifying complex AI workflows. Having processed over 20 million API requests and serving a community of 250,000 users, Segmind is trusted by innovators worldwide to deliver reliable, scalable AI solutions.

