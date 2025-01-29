Ready Meals Market To Boom At USD 297 Billion By 2033 North America Leads With 42.4% Share

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Ready Meals size is expected to be worth around USD 297 Bn by 2033 from USD 147 Bn in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2032.

- Tajammul PangarkarNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global Ready Meals Market has been experiencing significant growth, driven by evolving consumer lifestyles, increasing urbanization, and the rising demand for convenient and time-saving food options. Ready meals, which include frozen, chilled, canned, and shelf-stable products, have become an integral part of modern food consumption patterns, catering to busy consumers who seek quick meal solutions without compromising on taste or nutritional value. The market has witnessed a shift towards healthier and premium offerings, with manufacturers focusing on organic, plant-based, and clean-label products to align with changing dietary preferences.The industrial scenario of the ready meals market is characterized by intense competition, with key players investing in product innovation, advanced packaging technologies, and improved shelf-life solutions. Major food manufacturers and retailers are expanding their portfolios with a diverse range of ready-to-eat and heat-and-eat meals to cater to various dietary needs, including vegan, gluten-free, and high-protein options. Additionally, advancements in food processing techniques and the increasing adoption of frozen and chilled storage infrastructure are enhancing product quality and availability. The e-commerce sector has further accelerated market expansion, with online grocery platforms offering convenient access to a wide range of ready meals.Several driving factors contribute to the market's growth, including the rising demand for on-the-go meal solutions, increasing disposable incomes, and a growing working population that prefers easy-to-prepare meals. Changing consumer perceptions regarding frozen and pre-packaged foods, fueled by innovations in food preservation and clean-label formulations, have also boosted market acceptance. Furthermore, the expansion of quick-service restaurants (QSRs) and meal delivery services has complemented the growth of the ready meals segment.Key Takeaways. Market Growth Projection: The ready meals market is set to reach USD 297 billion by 2033, growing at 7.3% CAGR from 2023.. Consumer Preferences: Increasing interest in plant-based diets drives demand for vegan-ready meals, capturing a 40.3% market share.. Product Dominance: Chilled ready meals hold over 45.6% market share, favored for freshness and minimal processing.. Demographic Trends: The 18-24 years age group leads in consumption, accounting for a 45.3% share, driven by convenience.. Distribution Channels: Supermarkets & Hypermarkets dominate with 46.7% share, followed by Convenience Stores and Online platforms.. Regional Market Analysis: North America leads with 42.4% market share; Asia Pacific shows significant growth potential.. The American Frozen Food Institute found that 62% of Americans considered the taste of ready meals to be their primary concern in 2022.. The International Food Information Council found that 28% of Americans felt guilty about consuming ready meals in 2022.Market proffers a complete understanding of the Ready Meals Market [Snapshot - Global Market Size, Largest Segment, Fastest Growth, and Growth Rate in 7.3%] in its latest research report. It also offers a detailed analysis of the global Ready Meals market that considers market dynamics such as segmentation, geographic expansion, competitive environment, and many other key elements. The Ready Meals Market data reports also provide a 5-year pre-historic forecast (up to 2033) for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global.Global Ready Meals Market research report contains product types (By Product(Chilled, Frozen, Shelf-stable, Canned), By Meal Type(Vegan, Vegetarian, Non-vegetarian), By Age Group(18-24 Years, 25-34 Years, 35-44 Years, 45-54 Years, Above 55 Years), By End-use(Residential, Food Services), By Distribution Channel(Convenience Stores, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Online, Others)), and companies (Nestlé, General Mills, Inc., Kellogg Company, 2 Sisters Food Group, Conagra Brands Inc., Dr. Oetker, Green Mill Foods, Hormel Foods Corporation, Iceland Foods Ltd, McCain Foods Limited, Nomad Foods, The Campbell Soup, The JM Smucker Co., The Kraft Heinz, Tyson Foods Inc, Tyson Foods, Inc., Unilever). Furthermore, with regional analysis, all logical and factual summaries about the Ready Meals Market 2023, CAGR, production volume, sales, and revenue.. Sample Report Request: Unlock Valuable Insights for Your Business: request-sample/The TOP Key Market Players Listed in the report with their sales, revenues, and strategies are:. Nestlé. General Mills, Inc.. Kellogg Company. 2 Sisters Food Group. Conagra Brands Inc.. Dr. Oetker. Green Mill Foods. Hormel Foods Corporation. Iceland Foods Ltd. McCain Foods Limited. Nomad Foods. The Campbell Soup. The JM Smucker Co.. The Kraft Heinz. Tyson Foods Inc. Tyson Foods, Inc.. Unilever. Buy Now this Premium Report to Grow your Business:Ready Meals Market Segmentation: Research ScopeSegmentation of the Ready Meals MarketBy Product. Chilled. Frozen. Shelf-stable. CannedBy Meal Type. Vegan. Vegetarian. Non-vegetarianBy Age Group. 18-24 Years. 25-34 Years. 35-44 Years. 45-54 Years. Above 55 YearsBy End-use. Residential. Food Services. By Distribution Channel. Convenience Stores. Supermarkets & Hypermarkets. Online. OthersLatest Update: Which Industry Will Boom In the Future? and How big is the Ready Meals Industry?Ready Meals Market Dynamics:This section deals with understanding the Ready Meals Market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints, and challenges. All of this is discussed in the following sections:- Increase in Sales Revenue- Increased Demand from Developing Regions- Rise in Popularity- R&D Efforts- Product Innovation and Offerings- Higher CostSegmentation 3: Geographic regions- North America (U.S. and Canada)- Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)- Asia Pacific (China, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)- the Middle East and AfricaHighlights of the Report#1. This report comprehensively explains customer behavior and growth patterns in the Ready Meals market.#2. The report sheds light on the lucrative business prospects of the Ready Meals market#3. The readers will gain an insight into the upcoming products and related innovations in the Ready Meals market#4. The report provides details about the key strategic initiatives adopted by the key players functioning in the Ready Meals market#5. The authors of the Ready Meals report have scrutinized the segments considering their profitability, market demand, sales revenue, production, and growth potential#6. In the geographical analysis, the Ready Meals report examines the current market developments in various regions and countriesKey questions answered in this report:1. What Industry Is In High Demand?2. What is Ready Meals?3. What is the expected market size of the Ready Meals market in 2024?4. What are the applications of Ready Meals?5. What is the share of the top 5 players in the Global Ready Meals Market?6. How much is the Global Ready Meals Market worth?7. What segments does the Ready Meals Market cover?Recent Trends in the Ready Meals Market. In recent years, the United States has seen a significant increase in demand for prototypes. Additive manufacturing has become more popular for high-volume production.. Market participants participate actively in expanding the range and applications of Ready Meals. Technology is rapidly improving. As such, Ready Meals focuses on streamlining pre and post-production.

