Sheikh Joaan Meets World Triathlon President

Doha: Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) President H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani met World Triathlon President Antonio Fernandez Arimany, who is currently visiting Doha.
During the meeting, the QOC President and World Triathlon chief discussed various aspects of development and opportunities for mutual cooperation between the QOC and World Triathlon.
QOC Secretary-General Jassim Rashid Al Buenain and Qatar Cycling and Triathlon Federation President Engineer Abdulaziz Saud Al Tamimi were also present.
