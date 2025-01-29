Mejia Takes Charge As Qatar U17 Coach

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Association (QFA) yesterday appointed Spanish coach Alvaro Mejia (pictured) as the head coach of the Qatar U17 national team.

Mejia, a former defender and the ex-coach of Qatar Stars League side Al Shahania, has signed a three-year contract to lead the young squad through key international competitions.

Mejia tenure's first major task will be the U17 World Cup, which Qatar will host from November 5 to 27, 2025. The will see the world's top youth teams compete in the Gulf nation, marking the first time Qatar will stage the prestigious event.

Significantly, this edition will be the first of five consecutive FIFA U17 World Cups Qatar is set to host through 2029, as part of a strategic partnership with FIFA to promote youth development and global football growth.

Mejia's appointment underscores QFA's commitment to nurturing young footballers, with the ultimate goal of producing a competitive pipeline for Qatar's senior national team in future international competitions.